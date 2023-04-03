Two alumni of Wake Forest University will be baccalaureate and commencement speakers for this year’s graduation.

K. Killian Noe, a 1980 graduate of Wake and the founder of Recovery Café and the Recovery Café Network, will be the speaker at the May 15 graduation ceremony.

Noe is also an author and pastor. Recovery Café and the Recovery Café Network offer people who are homeless, have addiction and mental health problems a place to go to feel included and the opportunity to give back to the community.

Commencement will be held at 9 a.m. May 15 on Hearn Plaza.

Bishop Kym Lucas, the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Church in Colorado, will be the baccalaureate speaker. She is a 1992 graduate of WFU.

Lucas is the first woman bishop and the first African American bishop in the history of the diocese.

Baccalaureate will be held at 11 a.m. May 14 in Wait Chapel.