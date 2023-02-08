There have been four more confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there were 601 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from a revised 628 in the previous report. About 23.1%, or 139, were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 124,311 confirmed cases and 958 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

The three key COVID-19 community spread metrics continued to trend in a positive direction last week in Forsyth.

The county was in the medium category for the third consecutive week, according to the latest update Friday from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, only Surry County remains in the high category.

Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Wilkes were moved from low to medium, while Davie, Stokes and Yadkin remained medium, and Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are low.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by two to 15 in the latest report.

There were two new outbreaks listed, while five outbreaks were declared as over by DHHS.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center was unchanged at 25 inmates.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 193, unchanged from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 117, down two.

At least 14 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness, including at least two in the latest report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said it is “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Trinity Elms, with 26 staff (up eight from previous report) and 24 residents (up 18).

Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, with 29 residents (unchanged) with one death and 13 staff (up one).

Trinity Glen, with 19 staff (up two) and 16 residents (unchanged).

Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 30 residents (unchanged) with one newly reported death, and three staff (up one).

Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 23 residents (up five) and seven staff (up three).

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 24 residents (unchanged), including two deaths, and three staff (unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 18 staff (up three) and six residents (up one).

Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 18 residents (up four) with one newly reported death, and six staff (unchanged).

The following long-term care centers have been removed from the dashboard: The Oaks (20 residents, five staff); The Southwood (20 residents, two staff); Salemtowne (four residents, three staff); Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem (three staff); and Cadence at Clemmons (two residents).

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 11,811, compared with a revised 12,718 in the previous report. The latest weekly count is the lowest in nine weeks.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result, 2,718, or 23%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.44 million.

There were 22 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 111 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,235.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 834, compared with 1,004 for the week that ended Jan. 28.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 975 last week, down from 1,090 for the week that ended Jan. 28.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 231 COVID-19 patients, down from 236 for the week that ended Jan. 28.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists nine active subvariants.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 38.3% of new cases from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28, along with 33.7% the BQ 1.1 subvariant, 10.1% the BQ.1 subvariant and 6.4% the BA.5 subvariant.