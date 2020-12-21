 Skip to main content
Four children among six people displaced by fire in Winston-Salem. Firefighters say blaze began in electrical box in basement.of home.
Two adults and four children were displaced Monday night when a fire broke out at a house at 303 Methodist Drive in Winston-Salem.

Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire started in an electrical box above the furnace in the basement of the home. The fire spread slightly into the first floor of the home in the city's northern section.

The fire started about 9:45 p.m. and was quickly extinguished.

The American Red Cross was assisting the family.

