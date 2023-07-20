A passionate Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said everyone should be “angry” about the recent homicides that occurred in the city this week.

In a joint press conference Thursday, Penn, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and WSPD Sgt. Jake Swaim addressed the media about the four homicides this week and emphasized the need for the community to share information.

The press conference was not live streamed.

“This is our community and what we’re allowing is unacceptable to me,” Penn said. “Everyone should be angry. If the police were shooting people like this, they would be this angry.”

Penn repeatedly urged residents to use Crime Stoppers and text-a-tip to provide information without being identified — a common concern amongst bystanders and nearby residents where shootings occur.

When asked if people who refused to speak up were guilty to a certain extent, Penn said “they’re guilty of allowing terrorism to take place in (the) community.”

“All we’re saying is that we cannot sit by silently,” Kimbrough said. “Anytime there’s a situation, there has to be voices. There has to be enough voices to demand that this stop.”

“The police department, the sheriff’s department — we can’t arrest our way out of this.”

Four Black men have been killed since Monday in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, authorities said.

Aljerone Miquel Sims, 37, of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was shot and killed shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near his home, police said.

About five hours later, Mario Radford Todd, 27, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Mock Street, police said.

Davon Maurice Moore, 30, of Lewisville was charged with murder Wednesday in Sims’ death, police said. Moore was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed.

Ricky Renea Davis, 27, of East First Street was fatally shot Wednesday night at a vigil for Sims, police said Thursday. Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators determined that Davis was at the vigil at 100 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when someone walked up and shot him, police said.

Police are looking for suspects in Todd’s and Davis’ deaths.

In northeastern Forsyth County, Christian Lee Arrington, 21, of Greensboro was shot and killed Tuesday on Kerner Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, of Borders Terrace in Greensboro, is charged with murder in Arrington’s death, according to an arrest warrant. Swaringen is being held in the jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.

Swaim said that community cooperation led to murder warrants for the suspect wanted in the Tuesday killing of Todd. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

The sergeant also shared that it’s still too early to tell if the two shootings on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related.

“We don’t have any evidence to suggest that they are or they are not,” Swaim said. “We are looking into the possibility.”

Residents and business owners near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. shared their concerns for their community.

Virginia Hardesty, owner of Forsyth Seafood Market & Café, said it’s “disheartening” and “very unfortunate” that Sims and Davis were killed near her restaurant.

“We believe that east Winston needs more police coverage and visibility of police coverage,” Hardesty said.

Hardesty said some of her guests sitting outside on Monday when Sims was shot heard gunshots, and came inside.

The residents in the community refused to share their identities for their own safety and to protect their privacy.

According to Swaim, 50 to 100 people were present at Sims’ vigil, but no one has come forward.

One woman, who has lived in eastern Winston-Salem for four years and was a neighbor of Sims, said she feels the area is “not safe,” and she’s afraid for her kids.

Other than this week when the homicides occurred, the woman said she doesn’t see police ride through her neighborhood often. About three weeks ago, her sister’s car was broken into right in front of her house.

One man in the community expressed the need to get rid of the “guns on the street” and the need for more activities for teens and young adults in the community.

“There’s nothing for young people to do now except hanging around,” he said.

Another woman said the police “need to get rid of the thugs on the street.”

Penn said a chief’s engagement team goes out to communities in Winston-Salem to spread information about resources allowing people to submit tips.

When asked if some of the killings are gang or drug related, Penn said it would be “irresponsible” to suggest that until investigations are complete.

“We’ve got to do better with conflict resolution, period, across the board,” Penn said.