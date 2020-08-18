Forsyth County had its second-largest daily increase in COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, rising by four to a total of 60, state health officials reported Tuesday.
The largest daily death toll in Forsyth was five on June 3. The county also had four deaths reported on July 28.
Forsyth had 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 5,601 as of noon Tuesday.
During August, new daily cases reported in Forsyth have ranged from nine to 65 after being at 88 as recently as July 31.
"A reasonable conclusion cannot be drawn off a couple days of data," Tony Lo Guidice, the county's assistant health director, said Monday.
"We’ll continue to work with the department’s epidemiology section, the State Division of Public Health and our hospital partners to monitor trends over time and report the trends as accurately as possible."
Forsyth health officials said that 4,867 residents are counted as recovered and there were 674 residents with active cases. It's is the lowest active case count since 623 on May 30.
Statewide, DHHS reported there were 127,749 North Carolinians, or 87.8%, were considered to have recovered from the virus at that time.
Guilford County has reported 6,025 cases since mid-March, including 51 new cases Monday. The number of deaths rose by two to 160.
There have been at least 23,076 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases. There have been at least 377 reported deaths in the region, representing 15.7% of the statewide total.
N.C. updates
Statewide, DHHS reported 1,263 new cases and 48 additional deaths on Monday, the latter a one-day record.
Those totals came after DHHS reported 564 new cases and one additional death Sunday.
The overall statewide case total is 146,779, while the death toll is at 2,396.
The daily case count has exceeded 1,000 all but two days over the past 31 days. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.