Four more COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Forsyth County. County officials ask residents to mask-up in public.

Forsyth County health officials joined the Triad's three primary healthcare systems on Thursday in making a plea for local residents to mask up in public as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
The request came as the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 937 new cases for the county.
"The rate of COVID infection and hospitalization has risen to their highest levels ever," according to a joint statement from the Forsyth health and social service departments.
"Your health care providers and hospitals are stretched to the limit, and need your help. Your county boards ask in the strongest way possible that every county resident wear a proper mask to reduce the high rate of COVID infections, even if you have chosen not to wear a mask in the past.
"We need everyone in the community to work together to get on top of this COVID tsunami; by working together we will succeed."
The departments' appeal comes 10 days after the leaders of the three healthcare systems warned Monday their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated as the omicron variant spreads.
The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
Novant Health Inc.'s latest public appeal includes running ads, including in the Winston-Salem Journal, that read "we are not telling ... we are not asking ... we are begging — get vaccinated. Do your part. So we can do ours."
Forsyth update
DHHS reported Tuesday a record 1,318 cases in Forsyth, as well as an additional 3,196 cases over the previous 72 hours.
The daily count dropped to a near three-week low of 538 cases in Wednesday's report, with public-health officials calling the decrease likely a reflection of fewer tests being conducted during the recent snowstorm.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 36% as of noon Thursday, while the statewide rate was 33.3%.
The vast majority of new cases during the current COVID-19 wave are the omicron variant, according to local and state public-health officials.
With Thursday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 248.5 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.
Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek a test and medical care.
“If you have symptoms of COVID that you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.
Swift said Thursday that the health department has a very limited supply of free N95 masks provided by DHHS in its lobby at 799 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
The departments of Public Health and Social Services each received 36,600 masks from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Swift said the health department kept 10% of its allotment for the public, with the rest distributed to community partners and city and county personnel.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays. Thursday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a limit with the first round of four per person and eight per household.
Statewide update
The statewide daily case count also was down significantly in Wednesday's report — at 17,374 — from previous counts over the past seven days.
The Thursday report had the statewide case count at 29,580.
A record statewide daily count of 35,759 cases was reported Jan.14, followed by counts of 34,391 for Saturday, 30,500 for Sunday, 22,308 for Monday and 31,902 for Tuesday.
North Carolina has recorded 2.18 million cases and 20,108 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll is up 71 from Wednesday.
The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at another record high of 4,741 — up 52 from Wednesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county region reported a combined 1,087 COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, down two from the previous report.
Of the latest totals, 474 patients are on ventilators, including 109 in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.
There were 109 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 25 in the Triad region.
Priest said Tuesday that Novant was caring for about 760 COVID-19 patients in Charlotte, Triad and Wilmington markets.
According to DHHS, as of Jan. 8, unvaccinated individuals represented 76.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 86.7% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide. Those vaccinated patients tend to be those who are immunocompromised or with chronic health issues.
Additional testing sites
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist began offering Tuesday additional community testing sites in Winston-Salem, High Point and Wilkesboro. The testing sites are in partnership with DHHS.
The Winston-Salem site is a drive-thru site in the west lot of Bowman Gray Stadium at 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The High Point site is indoors in Providence Plaza, Suite 850 at 1701 Westchester Drive. The Wilkesboro site is at a drive-thru site in Lowe's Park at River's Edge, 1610 Industrial Drive.
PCR testing is available to anyone age 2 and older, with or without symptoms. Those who wish to be tested do not need to be Wake Forest Baptist patients.
All three test sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The High Point site will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Saturday hours will be added if needed at the Winston-Salem and Wilkesboro sites.
Appointments are not required, but are recommended and can be made by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (877) 562-4850.
Southeast Plaza Shopping Center will begin Saturday a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 3067 Waughtown St. Mako Medical is the state vendor operating the site.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays thru Mondays until at least mid-February. Pre-register at https://makomedical.com/.
DHHS said Thursday that North Carolinians who have Medicaid are eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests from their local pharmacies.
Beneficiaries are asked to select an at-home test at their preferred pharmacy and present their state Medicaid identification card to the pharmacy for no out-of-pocket cost. The pharmacist will be able to bill Medicaid on the patient’s behalf.
Public health experts and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend using at-home tests when individuals begin to have symptoms, as well as at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or gathering indoors with a group of people who are not in their households.
