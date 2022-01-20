Four more COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Forsyth County. County officials ask residents to mask-up in public.

Forsyth County health officials joined the Triad's three primary healthcare systems on Thursday in making a plea for local residents to mask up in public as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The request came as the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 937 new cases for the county.

"The rate of COVID infection and hospitalization has risen to their highest levels ever," according to a joint statement from the Forsyth health and social service departments.

"Your health care providers and hospitals are stretched to the limit, and need your help. Your county boards ask in the strongest way possible that every county resident wear a proper mask to reduce the high rate of COVID infections, even if you have chosen not to wear a mask in the past.

"We need everyone in the community to work together to get on top of this COVID tsunami; by working together we will succeed."

The departments' appeal comes 10 days after the leaders of the three healthcare systems warned Monday their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated as the omicron variant spreads.