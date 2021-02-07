Four more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth; county total reaches 295

The COVID-19 related death toll for Forsyth County moved closer to the 300 mark after four additional deaths were reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth now has 295 deaths for the pandemic, including 14 to date in February including at least one each day for the month.

Meanwhile, the statewide death count is about to surpass 10,000 with the 57 additional deaths reported Sunday. The overall total is at 9,983. The daily high is the 167 reported Wednesday.

Forsyth's new daily case count continued on an uptick with 220 for an overall total of 29,288.

Statewide, there were 4,674 new cases for an overall total of 796,195 since mid-March.

The overall statewide daily high is 12,079 reported Wednesday that DHHS attributed to belated case submissions by FastMed Urgent Care. Those cases were not reported in December and January.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.