Four more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth; county total reaches 295

The COVID-19 related death toll for Forsyth County moved closer to the 300 mark after four additional deaths were reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth now has 295 deaths for the pandemic, including 14 to date in February including at least one each day for the month.
Meanwhile, the statewide death count is about to surpass 10,000 with the 57 additional deaths reported Sunday. The overall total is at 9,983. The daily high is the 167 reported Wednesday.
Forsyth's new daily case count continued on an uptick with 220 for an overall total of 29,288.
Statewide, there were 4,674 new cases for an overall total of 796,195 since mid-March.
The overall statewide daily high is 12,079 reported Wednesday that DHHS attributed to belated case submissions by FastMed Urgent Care. Those cases were not reported in December and January.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
The Guilford County health department will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday scheduling 3,800 new vaccination appointments. Appointments can be made at www.healthyguilford.com, which the department said is the fastest method, or by calling 336-641-7944.
Individuals are not limited to their county or state of residence for vaccination.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,378 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 90 from Saturday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,373 on Dec. 8. By comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region also saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations, with DHHS reporting 578 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, down 14 from Saturday.
The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 7.4% out of 59,440 tests conducted Friday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.4% out of about 1,600 tests conducted Friday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
As of Friday, 50,232 vaccinations have been administered in Forsyth, accounting for 36,367 individuals with the first dose and 13,865 with both doses.
There have been 191,916 doses administered in the 14-county version of the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.
"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said.
"Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."
DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.
Priest warned that testing pattern could change when the COVID-19 variants come into the state, which could spur another surge in cases.
