Four more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 104 new cases reported.

Four more Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the virus' death toll to 553.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that the county had 104 new cases between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
The daily case count had dropped as low as 58 on Monday.
Forsyth has reported 51,239 cases of the deadly virus.
There have been 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth so far this month.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving individuals who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 186, have occurred since April 15.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 3,003 new cases statewide Thursday, up from 2,160 on Wednesday and 1,374 on Tuesday — the latter being the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.
There were 56 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.46 million COVID-19 cases and 17,696 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,763 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Thursday, down 48 from Wednesday’s report.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 355 COVID-19 patients, down 18 from Wednesday’s report.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate is 5.1% based on 36,088 tests conducted Tuesday. It was the lowest statewide positive test rate since 5% on July 15.
State official have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 6.9% over the past 14 days.
DHHS said 66% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, about 5.33 million people.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Thursday, 212,638 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Among adults, 67% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 76%, Wake 79% and Mecklenburg 69%.
336-727-7376