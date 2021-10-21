Four more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 104 new cases reported.

Four more Forsyth County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the virus' death toll to 553.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that the county had 104 new cases between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.

The daily case count had dropped as low as 58 on Monday.

Forsyth has reported 51,239 cases of the deadly virus.

There have been 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth so far this month.

September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths involving individuals who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.