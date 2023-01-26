Four more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. Number of new cases drops.

Forsyth County has had four more COVID-19 related deaths, while the new case count reached a six-week low last week.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard report, three of the newly confirmed deaths occurred during the week that ended Jan. 21.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there were 583 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from a revised 640 in the previous report. About 22.6% were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 123,068 confirmed cases and 951 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

Forsyth has been moved into the medium category for COVID-19 community spread by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to local health-care officials, the recent uptick in new cases is likely to continue into February as more omicron subvariants mutations arrive in the state.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased by two to 20 in the latest report.

That represented four new outbreaks in the county, as well as two outbreaks being declared as over by DHHS.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center involves 24 inmates, unchanged from the previous report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 206, up seven from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 100, down three.

At least 12 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said its “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, with 29 residents with one death and 12 staff (both unchanged).

Trinity Glen, with 17 staff and 16 residents (both unchanged).

Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 30 residents (up one) and two staff (unchanged)

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, newly listed with 22 residents, including two deaths, and three staff.

Trinity Elms, with 18 staff (up one) and six residents (unchanged).

Homestead Hills Assisted Living, with 20 residents and three staff (both unchanged);

Brookridge Retirement Community, with 11 residents and nine staff (both unchanged);

The Oaks, newly listed at 17 residents and three staff (both unchanged).

Removed from the outbreak dashboard were: Clemmons Village II with 20 residents and one staff; and Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with 10 staff and seven residents, including two deaths.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 12,862, compared with a revised 15,219 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result, 3,326, or 21.7%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.41 million.

There were 36 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 37 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,040.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,114, compared with 1,363 for the week that ended Jan. 14.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,266 last week, down from 1,489 for the week that ended Jan. 14.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 277 COVID-19 patients, down from 340 for the week that ended Jan. 14.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists 11 active subvariants.

The BQ 1.1 subvariant made up 46.7% of new cases from Jan. 1 to Jan. 14, along with 15.2% the XBB 1.5 subvariant, 12.6% the BQ.1 subvariant, 10.4% the BA.5 subvariant and 6.4% the BA 2.75 subvariant.

Priest and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, say the full arrival of the XBB and XBB 1.5 subvariants is likely in the next few weeks. Those subvariants already have surged in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

‘As (respiratory) viruses evolve, they often become more infectious and less severe in the disease they cause,” Priest said.