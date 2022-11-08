Four more Forsyth County residents die of COVID-19

Four more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll for the pandemic to 919.

The latest COVID-19 dashboard update was for the week that ended Nov. 5.

Eleven deaths were reported in the previous update.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revisions as it can take time for COVID-19 to be confirmed.

The latest four Forsyth deaths were confirmed last week.

There were 343 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, down from the 423 in the previous report. About 12.8%, or 44, were considered as reinfections.

Forsyth has had 116,926 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest said Nov. 1 that he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as more people spend more time indoors without mask restrictions in place.

Priest warned that newer subvariants of the virus are very contagious, even among people have either been vaccinated or exposed to COVID-19.

“By this point, most of us have either had COVID or some kind of natural immunity or been vaccinated, or both,” Priest said.

“It’s important to remember that vaccination protection does fade over time, so with Thanksgiving coming up, it’s probably best to get boosted within the next two weeks.”

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks was unchanged at 11 in the latest state update.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 174, while infected staff members are at 46.

At least six long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. has been removed from the state's list of current COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care facilities.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison said the weekly outbreak report "is a combination of current and past outbreaks."

"It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an on-going outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19."

An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

Other current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases reported for residents (up seven from previous report) and 16 staff (up one).

* The Atrium/The Respite Center, 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Glen, newly listed with 12 residents and four staff.

* Brookridge Retirement Community, with 15 residents (up three) and four staff (unchanged).

DHHS has removed from the outbreak list: Trinity Elms with 18 staff; Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 10 staff and four residents; and The Citadel at Winston-Salem with eight residents, including one death.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center also is considered as over. It had 40 inmates and three staff.

COVID-19 statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 7,924, down from a revised 8,604 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 1,310, or 16.5%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.25 million.

There were 30 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide last week for a total of 27,264 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 583, down 42 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 668 last week, unchanged from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 156 COVID-19 patients, down seven from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 60.3% of new cases from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, along with 19% the BA.4.6 subvariant, 6.1% the BQ 1.1 subvariant, 5.3% the BF 7 subvariant and 4.4% the BQ 1 subvariant. There were eight subvariants listed by DHHS.

DHHS reported 11.2 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 10.1 million and 6.8 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.