Four more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19; October death total reaches 50

Another four Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19 related illnesses as the daily case count continues to decline.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 56 new cases between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday. There were 44 cases reported Tuesday.
Forsyth is listed with 51,630 cases of the deadly virus since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
The latest deaths increase the total to 50 so far in October, as well as 562 for the pandemic.
About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 193, have occurred since April 15.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
What makes the October and September death totals so concerning is that they are occurring since the three COVID-19 vaccines became readily available by mid-April.
Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
School clusters
There was no change in the number of COVID-19 clusters listed by DHHS among Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
However, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.
Seven infected students and one infected staff member remain listed at both Mount Tabor High and Southeast Middle.
For Carter High, a non-traditional school for students with exceptional needs, infections among three students and two staff members are listed on the current dashboard.
For Sherwood Forest Elementary, there are infections among four students and one staff member. For Paisley IB Middle, five students make up a COVID-19 cluster.
The school district has said that the majority of school-related COVID-19 cases “continue to be linked to community exposure.”
“Most of these cases are linked to students who are ineligible to get the vaccine or are unvaccinated,” the system said.
The biggest clusters among Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools remains at West Wilkes Middle, involving 27 students in two separate clusters.
DHHS removed Southeastern Stokes Middle from the cluster dashboard.
Arbor Acres cluster conflict
The latest DHHS update of COVID-19 clusters among congregate care facilities continues to list Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with a COVID-19 cluster of 22 staff members and eight residents.
A second COVID-19 related death was listed among Arbor Acres residents.
Arbor Acres said Oct. 21 there are just two staff members with active infections, with the last positive case reported Sept. 30. Officials said there has not been a new case among residents since Aug. 15.
Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive, issued a follow-up memo Oct. 21 in which he said that “the numbers we provide the local health department are accurate and in compliance with reporting requirements.”
Applegate also said, “While I have no argument with the state collecting the data as they do, the state also has a duty and responsibility to provide information that is helpful to consumers as they make decisions about where they receive services.”
He said Arbor Acres will take steps to correct misinformation.
DHHS has responded to complaints by saying that an outbreak is considered over “if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility.”
Long-term care clusters
The other large COVID-19 clusters currently being counted in Forsyth long-term care centers are:
* Trinity Elms Health & Rehab is listed with 23 resident cases, including one death, and 10 staff cases, unchanged from the Oct. 21 report.
* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation is listed with three more infected staff members for a total of 18 for the outbreak, as well as five more residents for a total of nine.
* Bradford Village of Kernersville-West is listed with 14 residents and eight staff, unchanged from the previous report.
Overall, 13 long-term care centers in Forsyth were listed with clusters. There are a combined 67 staff members considered infected, along with 60 residents, including three who died.
Salemtowne Babcock Health Center and Trinity Glen were removed from the dashboard in the latest report.
For the Triad and Northwest N.C., the largest current cluster at a long-term care facility is at Mountain Vista Health Park in Davidson County where 41 residents have been infected, including three who have died, and 17 staff members.
The Twelve Oaks facility in Surry County has had three resident deaths among 11 residents who have been infected, along with three staff members.
DHHS said in an Oct. 20 statement that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in long-term care facilities have declined in recent months even during the delta variant outbreak.
Local jail clusters
DHHS continues to list Forsyth County Detention Center with a cluster of six infected inmates.
A cluster at the detention center from November through February involved at least 234 inmates and at least 51 staff members.
There are seven other Triad and Northwest N.C. detention center and county jail clusters on the latest DHHS dashboard. None have any COVID-19 deaths listed.
They are: Alamance with 59 inmates and six staff; Davidson with three inmates; Randolph with 34 inmates and seven staff; Stokes with 22 inmates and two staff; Surry with 74 inmates and 10 staff; Watauga with three inmates and two staff; and Wilkes with 16 inmates.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 2,160 new cases Wednesday, compared with 1,340 cases Tuesday, 1,183 Monday and 1,867 Sunday.
The Monday case count is the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.
There were 47 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.47 million COVID-19 cases and 17,935 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,406 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday. It is the lowest statewide count since 1,390 on Aug. 1.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 317 COVID-19 patients, up seven from Tuesday's report.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 5.3% based on 17,392 tests conducted Monday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.8% over the past 14 days.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.36 million with the two-dose regimen and 432,285 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Wednesday, 213,734 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 76%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 69%.
