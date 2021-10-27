Four more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19; October death total reaches 50

School clusters

There was no change in the number of COVID-19 clusters listed by DHHS among Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.

However, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.

Seven infected students and one infected staff member remain listed at both Mount Tabor High and Southeast Middle.

For Carter High, a non-traditional school for students with exceptional needs, infections among three students and two staff members are listed on the current dashboard.

For Sherwood Forest Elementary, there are infections among four students and one staff member. For Paisley IB Middle, five students make up a COVID-19 cluster.

The school district has said that the majority of school-related COVID-19 cases “continue to be linked to community exposure.”

“Most of these cases are linked to students who are ineligible to get the vaccine or are unvaccinated,” the system said.