Four more in Forsyth die from COVID-related illnesses; county surpasses 200,000 fully vaccinated residents

The latest COVID-19 surge in Forsyth County has claimed the lives of another four residents, and 231 new cases were reported Wednesday.
Key COVID-19 numbers remain elevated in Forsyth, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On a more positive note, the state reported Forsyth now has more than 200,000 fully vaccinated residents — 200,025, or 52% of the total population. Another 16,716 residents are considered partially vaccinated.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 46,197 cases and 483 COVID-19-related deaths.
Over the past three weeks, the county has reported 5,450 new cases and 44 deaths, nearly all involving unvaccinated people.
Those totals alone represent 11.8% of all COVID-19 cases ever reported in Forsyth, along with 9% of all COVID-related deaths in the county.
"We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases, at or near our peak" of the pandemic, said Joshua Swift, the county health director.
Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% of new cases for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.
Swift encouraged parents, grandparents and other family members "that you've got to be diligent not only at school, but also after school because that's when we have seen cases among students in the past and what we are seeing now."
"It could be after-school athletics and other extracurricular activities, or if you are in high school, it could just be kids being kids piling into a car and going to a store, shopping, parties."
Swift cautioned that similar behavioral patterns have been seen among adults since Gov. Roy Cooper began relaxing mask mandates in May.
"You haven't seen the transmissions as much at work as after work," Swift said.
Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina, "doesn't look like we're going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up" since early August.
"It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September, and while we may go slightly down after that, it won't be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time," Swift said.
Swift said that, in his discussions with local elected officials, he has been emphasizing "that going forward it's about modifying our (public health) practices that we're doing and making adjustments to make it safer."