Four more in Forsyth die from COVID-related illnesses; county surpasses 200,000 fully vaccinated residents

Swift encouraged parents, grandparents and other family members "that you've got to be diligent not only at school, but also after school because that's when we have seen cases among students in the past and what we are seeing now."

"It could be after-school athletics and other extracurricular activities, or if you are in high school, it could just be kids being kids piling into a car and going to a store, shopping, parties."

Swift cautioned that similar behavioral patterns have been seen among adults since Gov. Roy Cooper began relaxing mask mandates in May.

"You haven't seen the transmissions as much at work as after work," Swift said.

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina, "doesn't look like we're going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up" since early August.

"It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September, and while we may go slightly down after that, it won't be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time," Swift said.