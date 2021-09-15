 Skip to main content
Four more in Forsyth die from COVID-related illnesses; county surpasses 200,000 fully vaccinated residents
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses COVID-19 trends

The latest COVID-19 surge in Forsyth County has claimed the lives of another four residents, and 231 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Key COVID-19 numbers remain elevated in Forsyth, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On a more positive note, the state reported Forsyth now has more than 200,000 fully vaccinated residents — 200,025, or 52% of the total population. Another 16,716 residents are considered partially vaccinated.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 46,197 cases and 483 COVID-19-related deaths.

Over the past three weeks, the county has reported 5,450 new cases and 44 deaths, nearly all involving unvaccinated people.

Those totals alone represent 11.8% of all COVID-19 cases ever reported in Forsyth, along with 9% of all COVID-related deaths in the county.

"We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases, at or near our peak" of the pandemic, said Joshua Swift, the county health director.

Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% of new cases for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.

Swift encouraged parents, grandparents and other family members "that you've got to be diligent not only at school, but also after school because that's when we have seen cases among students in the past and what we are seeing now."

"It could be after-school athletics and other extracurricular activities, or if you are in high school, it could just be kids being kids piling into a car and going to a store, shopping, parties."

Swift cautioned that similar behavioral patterns have been seen among adults since Gov. Roy Cooper began relaxing mask mandates in May.

"You haven't seen the transmissions as much at work as after work," Swift said.

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina, "doesn't look like we're going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up" since early August.

"It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September, and while we may go slightly down after that, it won't be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time," Swift said.

Swift said that, in his discussions with local elected officials, he has been emphasizing "that going forward it's about modifying our (public health) practices that we're doing and making adjustments to make it safer."

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination, testing events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is providing vaccination appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.

Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Vaccinations are available the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

The department is conducting the following vaccination event this week: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hanes Memorial CME’s Back to School Event, 819 Highland Ave., Winston Salem.

The department is providing a four-set of $25 gift cards — while supplies last — for individuals getting their first dose.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 190 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The Hanes Mall site does not take appointments or provide wait times.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment.aspx#screening-centers for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

