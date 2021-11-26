Four more minor earthquakes shake areas from Surry County to Forsyth County

Four minor earthquakes happened Wednesday near Winston-Salem and Mount Airy, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Those quakes coincided with another reported minor quake early Wednesday morning in southwestern Winston-Salem and a quake last Sunday that also happened in the city’s southwestern section.

No injuries or structural damage resulted from any of the six earthquakes, according to the agency’s National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo.

"These were very small earthquakes," said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the USGS. "We don't expect to see injuries or damage from these types of earthquakes.”

A 1.5 magnitude quake happened at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday about 3 miles north of the Flat Rock community near Mount Airy in northeastern Stokes County, according to the USGS website.

A 1.6 magnitude quake occurred at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday 1.24 miles east of the Flat Rock community, the USGS said.

Two minutes later, a 2.0 magnitude quake happened 4.34 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, the USGS said. A 2.3 magnitude quake occurred at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, 3.72 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, the agency said.