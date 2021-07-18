Four people shot following altercation in Burlington

Officers with the Burlington Police Department found four people suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Burlington.
Officers responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of North Church Street in reference to a shooting.
After an investigation, it was determined that an altercation occurred inside the building prior to the shooting.
The four victims were found and are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
