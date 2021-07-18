 Skip to main content
Four people shot following altercation in Burlington
Four people shot following altercation in Burlington

Officers with the Burlington Police Department found four people suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Burlington.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of North Church Street in reference to a shooting.

After an investigation, it was determined that an altercation occurred inside the building prior to the shooting.

The four victims were found and are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

