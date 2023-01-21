Four region universities gain funding for substance abuse recovery programs

Four Triad and Northwest North Carolina universities will receive funding from a state health initiative utilizing on-campus recovery services for students with substance use disorders.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Service said Thursday that a combined $3.2 million have been provided to five public and four private universities.

That includes: $797,807 to High Point University to help establish a Collegiate Recovery Program; $394,727 to expand the program at UNC Greensboro; $262,549 to expand the program at Appalachian State University; and $257,576 to help establish a program at Elon University.

The programs have been in existence for more than 40 years. Students are asked to reach out to their student counseling center for more information.

The programs were developed in response to the growth in drug and alcohol use among adolescents and young adults, the risks posed to students while on campus, and the unique needs of students in recovery.

The programs provide services and educational opportunities in a supportive environment and promote personal accountability.

DHHS said the funding awards "address a growing need for behavioral health care among young adults and DHHS' top priority to improve behavioral health and resilience in North Carolina."

"These recovery programs support young adults at a critical juncture in their lives," said Kelly Crosbie, director of the state's Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services.

"College can be very stressful, especially for young adults struggling with substance use or mental health issues.

"These programs provide an educational opportunity alongside recovery support to ensure students do not have to sacrifice one for the other."

The universities are recommended to use the funds to develop and implement comprehensive collegiate recovery programs that: provide access to drug- and alcohol-free places and locations for students to live, study and socialize; provide peer mentorship; and receive other recovery supports.

Funds may be used to provide alcohol-free and drug-free social activities for students as part of the recovery programming.

There are collegiate recovery programs in 13 out of the 17 universities in the UNC system.

During 2022, $873,760 was distributed and helped serve 320 students.

"Today’s awards will significantly expand this investment and increase access to substance use disorder recovery services available at public or private, non-profit colleges and universities across the state," DHHS said.

The grants are made available through funding from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant.