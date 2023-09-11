Four Triad counties — Alamance, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph — will again be part of the Robin Sage training exercise for U.S. Special Forces candidates.

The 2023 version of the U.S. military’s premiere unconventional warfare exercise will take place beginning Friday and running through Sept. 28 in 26 N.C. counties. Robin Sage exercises have occurred at least annually since 1974.

A portion will involve Carter County in Tennessee, which is near Boone and Blowing Rock.

The exercise typically involves about 40 cadets and serves as the final test of more than a year’s training for Special Forces soldiers.

For this exercise, the participants are students at the U.S. Army’s Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School based out of Fort Liberty.

Cadets are placed in an environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, requiring soldiers to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges of this “real-world” training.

These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland’s resistance movement, and play a critical role in the training exercise.

To add realism to the exercise, civilian volunteers throughout the state act as role players. Army officials said that participation by these volunteers “is crucial to the success of this training, and past trainees attest to the realism they add to the exercise.”

Military service members from units across Fort Liberty support the exercise.

All Robin Sage movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials in the counties hosting the training. Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares.

Controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to persons or property. Residents with concerns should contact local law enforcement officials, who will immediately contact exercise control officials.

Potential Special Forces students will wear a distinctive orange or brown armband when in contact with civilians. Training areas and vehicles used during exercises are clearly labeled.