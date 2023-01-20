Four Winston-Salem police chief finalists named

Winston-Salem has announced the four finalists for the city's next police chief, with three current assistant chiefs and the chief of the police force in Danville, Va., making up the final four.

The finalists are Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn, Jr. and Wilson S. Weaver II, all assistant chiefs with the Winston-Salem Police Department, and Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney released the names shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

Citizens will get the chance to meet the candidates at a public forum at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Salem Lake Marina at 815 Salem Lake Road.

The finalists will be questioned by a community panel during the forum, and a decision on the hire is expected by the end of January.

Gomez currently leads the Criminal Intelligence Bureau, which houses the special investigations division, the firearms investigation and intelligence division and the Real Time Crime Center. He joined the Winston-Salem Police Department in 1999, and has served in the Field Services Bureau and the Special Operations Division. He has also served with the street crimes unit and the SWAT Team.

Penn currently commands the Investigative Services Bureau and has served as District 1 commander, support services commander and has worked with the foot patrol, vice and narcotics and crime prevention divisions. He has served with the police department for 25 years.

Weaver currently leads the Field Services Bureau. He specializes in the response, mitigation and resolution of high-risk incidents. He has served as lead instructor for anti-terrorism/homeland defense and in special operations, professional standards and the patrol division. He has been with the department for 38 years.

Booth has served as chief of police in Danville, Va., since 2018, where he has worked to reduce violent crime. He spent nearly 20 years with the Richmond Police Department, where he worked as both a patrol and undercover officer, and a detective in the vice/narcotics unit. He has also served as chief of police with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in Washington D.C. and was the deputy federal security director for the Charlotte region of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

When asked by the Danville Register & Bee, the Journal's sister paper, why he was seeking the position, Booth said, “I was looking for an opportunity to go to a larger city, to really spread my model of crime reduction and community engagement to make another community better.”

Calling Winston-Salem “a great city,” Booth pointed out that it is in the region and that his approach to crime fighting could work there, as well.