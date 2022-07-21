Fourth COVID-19 vaccine option is focused on the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated North Carolinians will soon have a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option now that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized the use of the Novavax version for adults.

However, it remains to be seen how attractive the Novavax vaccine will be for the 33% of North Carolinians who have not gotten at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the Novavax vaccine will be made available "in the coming weeks" to county health departments, pharmacies, providers and hospitals.

"With the BA.5 variant spreading rapidly, now is the best time to get a vaccine if you haven’t already," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

According to The Associated Press, the Novavax vaccine "provides a more familiar type of protein-based vaccine technology that has been used for more than 30 years in shots that help prevent diseases," such as shingles, hepatitis B and the flu.

"People who have been uncomfortable with the idea of mRNA technologies, or individuals who have had allergic reactions to mRNA vaccines and would like to be vaccinated, would benefit from vaccines like Novavax that use more traditional technologies," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc..

"As a reminder, billions of doses of mRNA vaccines have been given, and they have proven to be incredibly safe."

The Novavax vaccine is given in a two-dose primary series, with a second dose administered three to eight weeks after the first. It already is in use in Australia, Canada, several European and South Korea.

Like the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Novavax will be offered for free.

Typical vaccine reactions were mild, including arm pain and fatigue. Federal health regulators have warned about the possibility of a rare risk of heart inflammation that also has been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, mostly in teen boys or young men.

The latest DHHS dashboard says 67% of North Carolinians have received at least one COVID-19 dose, including 77% of adults. About 73% of adults have completed their initial dose series of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

About 62% of N.C. adults have gotten at least one booster shot.

In Forsyth, 77% of adults (228,712) have received at least one vaccine dose, 73% (215,528) have completed an initial dose series, and 45% (132,021) have gotten at least one booster shot.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that "as far as effectiveness and side effects, the Novavax vaccine is not much different than Pfizer and Moderna."

"It is possible that some people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the use of new technology may be more receptive to the Novavax vaccine."

Forsyth COVID status

Forsyth is in the high community level for COVID-19, according to Thursday's CDC update.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Also in the high-level category in the Triad and Northwest N.C. are Alamance, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth declined slightly again last week, but remained in an elevated range for the eighth consecutive week, according to Wednesday’s DHHS update.

Forsyth was reported with 875 cases for the week that ended July 16, down 4.5% from a revised 916 in the previous report.

Of the 875 new reported cases, DHHS said 114, or 13% represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

The weekly case range for Forsyth has been between 798 (week ending June 18) and 1,116 (week ending May 28) over the past eight reports.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 103,725 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county after eight were listed in the previous report. The overall pandemic total for deaths is 850.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift, Ohl and Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit who choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.