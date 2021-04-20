Fox8: Surprise coyote appearance upends TV reporter's plans

A coyote came out of nowhere to spoil a television reporter’s live shot in Winston-Salem on Monday night — on a story about coyote sightings, reports WGHP/Fox8, the Journal's news partner.
Neighbors in the area around Miller Park have recently reported seeing coyotes casually roaming the streets in broad daylight, the station said.
WGHP reporter Daryl Matthews and photojournalist Ryan Terhune were about to do a live shot from Miller Park for the 10 p.m. news broadcast but had to cancel the shot to make sure they were safe when this coyote popped out.
Terhune shot the video in the player above of the coyote — from a safe distance.
