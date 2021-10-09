Frank Dulin, a longtime administrator at Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Reynolds Health Center, has died

When Frank Dulin retired as an assistant administrator at Reynolds Health Center, he wished he had pursued a career as a doctor.
"If I had my life to live over again, I believe I would have studied to be a doctor," Dulin told the Winston-Salem Journal in February 1992. "I'm thankful things turned out as well as they did."
Dulin began his career as the office manager at the Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital in October 1953. At that time, it was a segregated hospital for Winston-Salem's Black population.
Dulin was in charge of everything from patient accounts to ensuring that someone was there to answer the phone, the Journal reported.
Dulin moved up to the top administrative spot at the hospital in 1966. Four years later, the hospital closed and its patients moved into Reynolds Memorial Hospital, in the same building that housed Reynolds Health Center.
"I am glad to see some form of medical care in the East Winston community," Dulin said about the Reynolds Health Center. "I would love to see a hospital in East Winston, but it would be costly."
The hospital was converted into a family health center in 1973. Two years later, Forsyth County took it over and made it Reynolds Health Center. It is now the site of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services at 741 N. Highland Ave. in eastern Winston-Salem.
Dulin, 93, died of Alzheimer's disease Sept. 29 at his home, said his son, Randal Dulin.
"He was a loving man," Randal Dulin said of his father. "He never met any strangers."
Frank Dulin was deeply religious, his son said.
"He loved the Lord," Randal Dulin said.
Charles Blackwell of Winston-Salem said he first met Frank Dulin in 1958 when Dulin worked as an office manager at Reynolds Memorial Hospital.
At the time, Blackwell as a X-ray technician at the hospital. Blackwell said he remembered Dulin supervising the hospital's office staff.
In 1948, Frank Dulin received his bachelor's degree in business administration from N.C. A&T State University, according to his obituary. Dulin completed graduate work in hospital administration at Duke University in Durham, Wake Forest University and Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Dulin served as an elder and a trustee at Carver Road Church of Christ for many years, according to his obituary.
Dulin served as a board member for many organizations, including the Quality Education Schools Board of Management and the Quality Independent Living Facility Board of Management.
