Frank Dulin, a longtime administrator at Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Reynolds Health Center, has died

When Frank Dulin retired as an assistant administrator at Reynolds Health Center, he wished he had pursued a career as a doctor.

"If I had my life to live over again, I believe I would have studied to be a doctor," Dulin told the Winston-Salem Journal in February 1992. "I'm thankful things turned out as well as they did."

Dulin began his career as the office manager at the Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital in October 1953. At that time, it was a segregated hospital for Winston-Salem's Black population.

Dulin was in charge of everything from patient accounts to ensuring that someone was there to answer the phone, the Journal reported.

Dulin moved up to the top administrative spot at the hospital in 1966. Four years later, the hospital closed and its patients moved into Reynolds Memorial Hospital, in the same building that housed Reynolds Health Center.

"I am glad to see some form of medical care in the East Winston community," Dulin said about the Reynolds Health Center. "I would love to see a hospital in East Winston, but it would be costly."