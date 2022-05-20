Frank Vagnone to step down as president of Old Salem Museum and Gardens

Frank Vagnone, who has served as president and the chief executive of Old Salem Museums and Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts since January 2017, will step down effective June 30 to become president of the Newport Restoration Foundation in Newport, R.I., Old Salem said Friday in a news release.

Terry Taylor, the chief operating officer of Old Salem and MESDA, will serve as interim president, the organization said. Taylor has worked with Old Salem since March 1999 in a part-time role and since May 2016 as a full-time employee.

"Although we are excited for Frank to begin this new chapter of his professional and personal career, we will miss the visionary leadership he has brought to Old Salem and MESDA," said Will Joyner, the chairman of the Old Salem board of trustees. "The changes he made have put us on a strong path financially and as a cultural and historical treasure for our local community. We plan to carry forward the many good initiatives he started."

A search committee will likely be formed to look for a president and chief executive in 2023, Joyner said.

"Terry Taylor has worked closely with Frank on many key initiatives and has a strong history with Old Salem," Joyner said. "We feel very confident in Terry's ability to lead us in the transition following Frank’s departure."

During his tenure, Vagnone and the leadership team reduced Old Salem's and MESDA's endowment draws on all funds from 20% to the industry standard of 5% and "right-sized" operations with balanced budgets, the organization said.

Through the equity initiative, Vagnone increased wage and gender parity and made Old Salem and MESDA more accessible to visitors with special needs, the organization said. Vagnone's fresh coat initiative included 76 restoration projects in 21 separate historic structures.

The leadership team at Old Salem and MESDA considered the COVID-19 lockdown as "opportunities for us to manage change," Vagnone said.

"Just like other cultural organizations, we had urgent crisis issues such as safety of our staff, retention of leadership and keeping up the historic district even though we were limited in our ability to educate visitors," Vagnone said.

"In the four years prior to the COVID lockdown, we instituted an innovative collaborative team of policy and decision-makers — so we were ready to manage the complexities of what was being thrown at us in nimble and thoughtful ways," Vagnone said. "Without this new leadership model, Old Salem and MESDA would have had a much more difficult time.

"We also stuck to our gradual, data based hybrid operations model," Vagnone said. "We still are working under a hybrid operations model but slowly opening up as demand merits. Overall, our challenges became real opportunities to grow and change under great pressure."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Salem used its garden and bakery to combat food insecurity, Old Salem said. It has contributed 22,500 loaves of bread from its bakery and 7,000 pounds of produce grown in its gardens to Second Harvest Food Bank and other local organizations.

A co-author of The Anarchist's Guide to Historic House Museums, Vagnone was well respected in the historic preservation world when he came to Old Salem, the organization said. He placed a major focus on creating "living history" through tactile, hands-on activities and exhibits.

Vagnone also broadened the traditional narrative of Old Salem, incorporating information about the town's enslaved residents. The Hidden Town Project has identified 32 lots that are believed to have housed 135 enslaved people.

Under Vagnone’s leadership, special programming for school-age visitors at MESDA led to a significant increase in visitation to that museum’s self-guided galleries, the organization said. The Study South Initiative, launched in 2020, showcased MESDA's collection and research resources to audiences far beyond the American South.

