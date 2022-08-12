Fraternity chapter plans golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday

The Winston-Salem chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will stage its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament Saturday to raise money for scholarships and community programs.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reynolds Park Golf Course at 2391 Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem, said Vance Cabiness, a fraternity spokeswoman.

The tournament will have 52 two-person teams, Cabiness said. The competition will be conducted under a two-person captain's choice format.

Organizers have set a goal to raise $10,000, he said.

The event "gives the chapter the opportunity to provide scholarships to students from all socially economic backgrounds as well funding the chapter's ongoing community projects," Cabiness said.