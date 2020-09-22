 Skip to main content
Free app tracks COVID-19 exposure. SlowCOVIDNC made to alert users when they have come into contact with coronavirus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a COVID-19 exposure notification app.

The app, known as SlowCOVIDNC, alerts individuals when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The system is anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data, according to DHHS. Bluetooth must be on for the app to work.

The app, which is voluntary to download and use, is designed to enhance the state’s contact tracing efforts. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"Downloading SlowCOVIDNC is a practical step each of us can take to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our state,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement.

If an app user tests positive for COVID-19, the individual may obtain a unique PIN to submit in the app. This voluntary and anonymous reporting notifies others who have downloaded the app that they may have been in close contact with someone in the last 14 days who has tested positive.

The PIN number will be provided to app users who receive a positive COVID-19 test result through a web-based PIN portal, by contacting the Community Care of N.C. call center, or by contacting their local health department.

The app periodically downloads tokens from the server from the devices of users who have anonymously reported a positive test.

Phones then use records of the signal strength and duration of exposures with those tokens to calculate risk and determine if an app user has met a threshold to receive an exposure notification.

For more information, go to www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc.

