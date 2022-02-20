Free at-home COVID-19 test kits available from Forsyth health department, county library sites

The Forsyth County health department and county Public Library system plan to distribute a second round of free COVID-19 test kits starting Monday to county residents only.

Available are iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits, which contain two tests.

Test kits are available while supplies last at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., and all 10 county libraries.

The first distribution round began Feb. 14 with the health department having 1,000 test kits and 2,000 N95 face masks.

For this round, the health department has 350 test kits and no N95 face masks.

The department’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-to 5 p.m. Friday.

For this round, each library again has been provided with 100 kits. There is a limit of one kit per adult.

Distribution times at the libraries are 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Library locations are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

* Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-BOOK (2665).