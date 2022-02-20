 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits available from Forsyth health department, county library sites
The Forsyth County health department and county Public Library system plan to distribute a second round of free COVID-19 test kits starting Monday to county residents only.

Wake Forest Baptist Mobile Health Clinic

A rapid COVID-19 test kit at the Wake Forest Baptist Mobile Health Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Sin Fronteras Iglesia Cristiana in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal) 022122-wsj-nws-mobile

Available are iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits, which contain two tests.

Test kits are available while supplies last at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., and all 10 county libraries.

The first distribution round began Feb. 14 with the health department having 1,000 test kits and 2,000 N95 face masks.

For this round, the health department has 350 test kits and no N95 face masks.

The department’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-to 5 p.m. Friday.

For this round, each library again has been provided with 100 kits. There is a limit of one kit per adult.

Distribution times at the libraries are 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Library locations are:

* Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-BOOK (2665).

* Carver School Road, 4915 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem, 336-703-2910.

* Clemmons, 6365 James St., Clemmons, 336-703-2920.

* Lewisville, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, 336-703-2940.

* Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, 1110 E. 7th St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-2950.

* Paddison Memorial, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville, 336-703-2930.

* Reynolda Manor, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, 336-703-2960.

* Rural Hall, 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall, 336-703-2970.

* Southside, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-2980.

* Walkertown, 2969 Main St., Walkertown, 336-703-2990.

The health departments and the public library plan to provide supply updates on their respective Facebook pages.

Free test kits also can be ordered from the federal government for mail delivery at https://www.covidtests.gov/.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

