Free at-home COVID tests, N95 masks available at Saturday drive-thru in Winston-Salem
Free at-home COVID tests, N95 masks available at Saturday drive-thru in Winston-Salem

Free COVID at-home tests? Free N95 masks? Here's the latest on the Biden administration's efforts to quell the threat of COVID-19.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will give away 3,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests and 6,000 N95 masks from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday during a drive-thru event at 799 N. Highland Ave.

There is a limit of two test kits per vehicle — each containing two iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests — and four N95 masks per vehicle until supplies run out.

At that rate, if each vehicle received the full distribution, about 1,500 vehicles would be served.

There is expected to be high demand for the tests and masks. The county departments of Public Health and Social Services quickly ran out of the 36,600 masks they each distributed in mid-January.

“With the rapid spread of the more contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, (the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) now recommends wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask with multiple layers like a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95, when in close contact with others or in indoor public settings,” the agency said.

Walk-ups at Saturday's event will be allowed only for people without a vehicle. This event is for Forsyth County residents, but no identification is required. 

Drivers should enter Highland Avenue from Fifth Street and turn right into the main parking lot for the health department.

People who need at-home tests still can go to www.covidtests.gov to order free kits from the federal government.

Go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-covid-19-tests for a list of community testing locations.

