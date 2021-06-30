Free downtown Winston-Salem festival to feature Grammy-winning singer Anthony Hamilton

Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has chosen Corpening Plaza in downtown Winston-Salem as the site for its Welcome Back festival, which will feature a performance by Grammy-winning singer Anthony Hamilton.
The free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the park at 231 W. First St.
Similar events are planned for July 24 in Charlotte and Aug. 7 in Wilmington — the other Novant operational hubs in North Carolina.
Hamilton, a Charlotte native, will headline each event.
The first 1,000 individuals with proof of vaccination are eligible to receive a $10 voucher for use with food vendors on-site.
Vaccinations will be available at the event for walk-ins and with pre-registration at WelcomeBackFest2021.com.
There also will be an array of activations, games and entertainment.
Novant is accepting applications from local entertainers and food truck vendors to participate in the events at welcomebackfest2021.com/entertainers/ and at welcomebackfest2021.com/food-trucks/.
All performances must be musical, rhythmic or in another closely associated format. The selected entertainers will be compensated as part of their contract.
Food truck vendors selected to participate will be paid a flat fee of $1,000 at the conclusion of the event.
Novant said its goal is “to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members.”
“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, Novant’s chief consumer officer. “This is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic.
“From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, from the initial surge to the transition to vaccine distribution.
“It’s also a way to celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for more than a year ... things we used to take for granted, such as listening to live music, hopping from food truck to food truck and hanging out with our family friends,” Cureton said.
336-727-7376