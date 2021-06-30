Free downtown Winston-Salem festival to feature Grammy-winning singer Anthony Hamilton

All performances must be musical, rhythmic or in another closely associated format. The selected entertainers will be compensated as part of their contract.

Food truck vendors selected to participate will be paid a flat fee of $1,000 at the conclusion of the event.

Novant said its goal is “to support diverse local businesses, honor healthcare heroes and celebrate the milestones reached with the help of community members.”

“We are so excited to welcome our community back to life and enjoy these festivals as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jesse Cureton, Novant’s chief consumer officer. “This is a remarkable way to celebrate everyone who has helped us get through the pandemic.

“From our health care heroes working relentlessly on the front lines to our community members stepping up when there was a need, from the initial surge to the transition to vaccine distribution.

“It’s also a way to celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for more than a year ... things we used to take for granted, such as listening to live music, hopping from food truck to food truck and hanging out with our family friends,” Cureton said.

