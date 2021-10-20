Free flu vaccine initiative benefits underserved Triad communities

Four Triad community groups are the local beneficiaries of a nationwide flu vaccine initiative involving CVS Health and Bank of America Corp.

More than $30,000 worth of flu vaccine vouchers will be provided to Community Care Center of Forsyth, Greensboro Urban Institute, Salvation Army of Greensboro and Winston-Salem State University.

The 400 free vouchers can be redeemed for a flu shot through March 31. Individuals are asked to contact the four groups to secure a vaccination appointment.

It is the second consecutive year that the bank and CVS are partnering to fund free flu shots in underserved communities.

"With flu season here, we are reminded of disparities in access to preventative care that are prevalent in lower-income households and underserved communities, in particular communities of color," according to a joint statement.

