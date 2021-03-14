Free health-care clinic reopened by Wake Forest School of Medicine

A Wake Forest School of Medicine free clinic — Delivering Equal Access to Care — has reopened in east Winston-Salem to serve individuals who have no insurance and are ineligible for Medicaid.
The clinic is at Highland Avenue Primary Care Clinic, 650 N. Highland Ave., Suite 120. The clinic is student-run and physician-staffed.
The clinic was closed for in-person appointments nearly a year because of COVID-19 pandemic.
It now operates from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays — by appointment only — for uninsured residents of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
All patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, and social distancing guidelines are followed.
Stephanie Snyder, a medical school student, said in a statement that the Highland location "is right along a bus line, which will enable many of our patients without consistent transportation to come to the clinic.”
“We know it’s been a challenging year for many. Our hope is that the DEAC clinic will provide safe, convenient and high-quality health care to those who may not otherwise receive it.”
Services provided include: routine office visits; limited free lab work and medications dispensed; referrals for social services; mental health screening; chronic disease education and medication management; and Spanish interpretation services.
However, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are not available at the clinic.
The clinic began in 2008 and is comprised of students enrolled in various medical school programs, including M.D. and physician assistant programs.
Uninsured individuals interested in scheduling an appointment can call (336) 716-DEAC.
336-727-7376