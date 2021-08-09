Free Reynolda on the House: Look and Learn day will be Wednesday at Reynolda House Museum of American Art

Reynolda House Museum of American Art is offering a day of free admission to the Museum and “The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory and Community Response” exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

Visitors to Reynolda On the House: Look and Learn will be invited to take a long look at Reynolda’s collection of American art and “The Voyage of Life” in recognition of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month and National Eye Exam Month. Inspired by the trending practice of slow looking, guests will enjoy structured visual inquiry activities to engage with multiple mediums by different artists.

Visitors may register for any time slot and arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 or register at the front desk (timed admission not required). Advance registration is encouraged via Ticketleap at https://tinyurl.com/4s6jsc6e.

“Reynolda On the House” is sponsored by A Proper View.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

