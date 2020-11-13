 Skip to main content
Free veterans event Saturday
Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County will have “Veterans Autumn Huddle” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Habitat office, 1023 W. 14th St., Winston-Salem. It is free and open to all military veterans. 

There will be information about local programs and services for veterans, a meal, and time for fellowship. Jerry Anderson, a U.S. Army veteran, and Algernon Cash, director of the Black Conservative Alliance, will be the speakers.

Local agencies that provide services to veterans are also welcome to attend.

Advance registration is requested. Register online at habitatforsyth.org/events or call 336-306-8433.

