Freeze warning tonight for Winston-Salem and Triad
Freeze warning tonight for Winston-Salem and Triad

Winston-Salem, the Triad and most of the central part of North Carolina are under a freeze warning from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures could drop to 30 to 32 degrees, especially in rural areas, forecasters said.

Forecasters said people should cover tender plants to protect them from the cold, and precautions should also be taken with outdoor plumbing: People with in-ground sprinkler systems were advised to drain the system and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A strong but dry cold front was moving through the area Wednesday afternoon, setting the stage for possible freezing temperatures.

The high Thursday is expected to reach about 60 degrees in Forsyth County, with a low of 34 degrees possible Thursday night.

