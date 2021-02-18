Freezing rain falls in Forsyth on Thursday morning

Trees, power lines and elevated surfaces all had a coating of ice, but roads in Winston-Salem were mostly clear Thursday morning. Commuters had little difficulty on the roads and highways, even on bridges and overpasses around the city.
A police officer told a dispatcher early Thursday morning that a lane of U.S. 52 over Liberty Street was a solid sheet of ice as a winter storm dropped freezing rain on the city, but the area was clear by 7 a.m.
Still, authorities were advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as conditions were expected to worsen through the day.
Forecasters are predicting a third- to four-tenths of an inch of ice could accumulate in most of Forsyth County through Friday morning.
Morning temperatures were right at freezing at 6:30, and that's about as warm as it will get today, the National Weather Service said.
The area forecast appeared little changed: two-tenths to a half-inch of ice stretching across a band of counties including Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange and Durham, and counties along the Virginia border.
Significant ice is expected as far south as Lexington and Asheboro.
Forecasters in Forsyth called for freezing rain to persist most of the day on Thursday, with breezy conditions dropping the wind chill value to 19.
Rain is expected to mix in with freezing rain after 4 p.m., but overnight lows will drop below freezing again. More ice could accumulate Thursday night, but in much lighter amounts, forecasters said.
Duke Energy warned Wednesday that the Carolinas could see as many as a million power outages as a result of the winter storm.
Scattered outages were reported throughout the state Thursday morning, including one that left 120 Duke customers without electricity near Meadowbrook Estates in Clemmons. But it wasn't immediately clear whether that outage was weather related.
