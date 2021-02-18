Freezing rain falls in Forsyth on Thursday morning

Trees, power lines and elevated surfaces all had a coating of ice, but roads in Winston-Salem were mostly clear Thursday morning. Commuters had little difficulty on the roads and highways, even on bridges and overpasses around the city.

A police officer told a dispatcher early Thursday morning that a lane of U.S. 52 over Liberty Street was a solid sheet of ice as a winter storm dropped freezing rain on the city, but the area was clear by 7 a.m.

Still, authorities were advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as conditions were expected to worsen through the day.

Forecasters are predicting a third- to four-tenths of an inch of ice could accumulate in most of Forsyth County through Friday morning.

Morning temperatures were right at freezing at 6:30, and that's about as warm as it will get today, the National Weather Service said.

The area forecast appeared little changed: two-tenths to a half-inch of ice stretching across a band of counties including Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange and Durham, and counties along the Virginia border.

Significant ice is expected as far south as Lexington and Asheboro.