Freezing rain may arrive Friday in Forsyth County

Forecasters are calling for a 40% chance of freezing rain Friday morning in Forsyth County before it turns to rain.
The accumulation Friday will be less than a tenth of a inch, the National Weather Service said. Friday's freezing rain will follow Thursday's expected 1 to 2 inches of rain, the weather service said.
Friday's high temperature will be near 37 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday night's forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain or freezing rain into early Saturday morning with a low temperature around 30 degrees in Winston-Salem.
John Hinton
