Freezing rain possible throughout the weekend in and around Winston-Salem, forecasters say

Hazardous travel conditions are possible Friday morning as occasional freezing rain and drizzle fall on Forsyth County and across the northern half of the state, the National Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory was declared about 4 a.m. Friday and will stay in place until noon Saturday. A second storm is likely to bring freezing rain into the area Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday night could see yet a third round of ice.
The winter weather advisory extends as far as Catawba, Iredell, Rowan, Davidson, Randolph, Chatham and Wake counties.
Although ice is expected to be light during the advisory period, forecasters said elevated and exposed surfaces such as bridges and overpasses would be most vulnerable to ice.
Forecasters said the biggest areas of concern will be on the northern sides of Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh, where temperatures may land at 31 degrees or lower.
"I've been doing this for 20 years, and I can't recall an event where we are talking about three consecutive realms of possible ice and freezing rain," said meteorologist Brandon Locklear of the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.
On Friday afternoon, "temperatures will get to 33 or 34 degrees and the precipitation will stop," he said. "Then there's another round tonight and tomorrow, which gives us another six-hour window. The third one is Saturday night, with very light precipitation going on."
Evening and nighttime temperatures cool off just enough to make freezing possible, but daytime sun on the other side of those gray clouds provides enough heat to bump the temperature above 32 degrees.
"You are probably going to be OK traveling from noon to about 4 p.m., but if you venture out in the morning or evening, be very careful and look out for the icy spots, Locklear said.
Ground and road temperatures remain above 32 degrees in the winter weather advisory area, so most of the ice glazing will be found on those bridges.
The morning commute was smooth in Winston-Salem. Dispatchers said they had no reports of any traffic accidents or problems in the city or county as of 7 a.m. Friday.
In northern Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, trees had a slight coating of ice, but roads, bridges and overpasses appeared to be free of ice.
