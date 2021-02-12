Freezing rain possible throughout the weekend in and around Winston-Salem, forecasters say

Hazardous travel conditions are possible Friday morning as occasional freezing rain and drizzle fall on Forsyth County and across the northern half of the state, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory was declared about 4 a.m. Friday and will stay in place until noon Saturday. A second storm is likely to bring freezing rain into the area Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday night could see yet a third round of ice.

The winter weather advisory extends as far as Catawba, Iredell, Rowan, Davidson, Randolph, Chatham and Wake counties.

Although ice is expected to be light during the advisory period, forecasters said elevated and exposed surfaces such as bridges and overpasses would be most vulnerable to ice.

Forecasters said the biggest areas of concern will be on the northern sides of Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh, where temperatures may land at 31 degrees or lower.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I've been doing this for 20 years, and I can't recall an event where we are talking about three consecutive realms of possible ice and freezing rain," said meteorologist Brandon Locklear of the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.