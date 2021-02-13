Freezing rain topples trees in the Triad, causing more than 97,000 power outages in Guilford and Forsyth counties

Freezing rain Saturday toppled trees in the Triad, causing more than 97,000 power outages in Guilford and Forsyth counties.

The storm also resulted in many traffic crashes in Winston-Salem as the rain and wet roads combined with freezing temperatures to produce ice on bridges and overpasses, Winston-Salem police said.

Duke Energy Corp, reported that 25,223 of its customers in Forsyth County and 72,651 of its customers in Guilford County were without power of 1 p.m. Saturday.

In addition, Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp. reported 1,815 outages in Stokes, Wilkes, Davidson, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Alleghany and Ashe counties.

Trees and power lines were down in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and northeastern Forsyth County, according to the National Weather Service. Forsyth County received 0.08 inches to 0.22 inches of freezing rain, the weather service said.

Many trees and power lines also fell in Greensboro and throughout Guilford County, the weather service said. For example, a large tree and power lines came down at West Cone Boulevard near Lafayette Street in Greensboro.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until noon Sunday in Forsyth and Guilford counties.