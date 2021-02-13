Freezing rain topples trees in the Triad, causing more than 97,000 power outages in Guilford and Forsyth counties

Freezing rain Saturday toppled trees in the Triad, causing more than 97,000 power outages in Guilford and Forsyth counties.
The storm also resulted in many traffic crashes in Winston-Salem as the rain and wet roads combined with freezing temperatures to produce ice on bridges and overpasses, Winston-Salem police said.
Duke Energy Corp, reported that 25,223 of its customers in Forsyth County and 72,651 of its customers in Guilford County were without power of 1 p.m. Saturday.
In addition, Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp. reported 1,815 outages in Stokes, Wilkes, Davidson, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Alleghany and Ashe counties.
Trees and power lines were down in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and northeastern Forsyth County, according to the National Weather Service. Forsyth County received 0.08 inches to 0.22 inches of freezing rain, the weather service said.
Many trees and power lines also fell in Greensboro and throughout Guilford County, the weather service said. For example, a large tree and power lines came down at West Cone Boulevard near Lafayette Street in Greensboro.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until noon Sunday in Forsyth and Guilford counties.
Freezing rain and drizzle will continue Saturday into early Sunday morning, the weather service said. Additional power outages and tree damage are likely because of the icy conditions.
Still, temperatures had crept above freezing in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday's freezing rain also toppled trees and power in Northwest North Carolina, the weather service said. For example, numerous trees and power lines fell in the Roaring Gap community in Alleghany County.
The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory that remains in effect until noon Sunday in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will produce up to 1 inch of accumulation and about one-tenth of an inch of ice, the weather service said. Patchy freezing fog is expected Saturday night into Sunday.
Power outages are expected, and the roads will be slick.
