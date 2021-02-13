Freezing rain topples trees in the Triad, causing thousands of power outages in Forsyth and Guilford counties

Black ice also could form on the streets and roads overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, said Nick Luchetti, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.

“We are not expecting any more serious accumulations,” Luchetti said.

Saturday's freezing rain also toppled trees and power in Northwest North Carolina, the weather service said. For example, numerous trees and power lines fell in the Roaring Gap community in Alleghany County.

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory that remains in effect until noon Sunday in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will produce up to 1 inch of accumulation and about one-tenth of an inch of ice, the weather service said. Patchy freezing fog is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Power outages are expected and the roads will be slick.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 40% to 60% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro and Boone with a high temperature near 38 degrees in Forsyth County, near 42 degrees in Surry County, near 41 degrees in Wilkes County and near 39 degrees in Watauga County.