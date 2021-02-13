Freezing rain topples trees in the Triad, causing thousands of power outages in Forsyth and Guilford counties

Freezing rain Saturday toppled trees in the Triad, causing more than 86,000 power outages in Guilford and Forsyth counties.
The storm also resulted in traffic crashes in Winston-Salem as the rain and wet roads combined with freezing temperatures to produce ice on bridges and overpasses, Winston-Salem police said.
Duke Energy Corp. reported that 21,359 of its customers in Forsyth County and 64,911 of its customers in Guilford County were without power late Saturday.
In addition, Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp. reported 1,000 outages in Stokes, Wilkes, Davidson, Surry, Davie and Alleghany counties.
Trees and power lines were down in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and northeastern Forsyth County, according to the National Weather Service. Forsyth County received 0.08 inches to 0.22 inches of freezing rain, the weather service said.
Many trees and power lines also fell in Greensboro and throughout Guilford County, the weather service said. For example, a large tree and power lines came down at West Cone Boulevard near Lafayette Street in Greensboro.
Due to icy road conditions, delivery of the Journal was delayed in some areas this morning.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until noon Sunday in Forsyth and Guilford counties.
Freezing rain and drizzle will continue Saturday into early Sunday morning, the weather service said. Additional power outages and tree damage are likely because of the icy conditions.
Black ice also could form on the streets and roads overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, said Nick Luchetti, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.
“We are not expecting any more serious accumulations,” Luchetti said.
Saturday's freezing rain also toppled trees and power in Northwest North Carolina, the weather service said. For example, numerous trees and power lines fell in the Roaring Gap community in Alleghany County.
The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory that remains in effect until noon Sunday in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will produce up to 1 inch of accumulation and about one-tenth of an inch of ice, the weather service said. Patchy freezing fog is expected Saturday night into Sunday.
Power outages are expected and the roads will be slick.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 40% to 60% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro and Boone with a high temperature near 38 degrees in Forsyth County, near 42 degrees in Surry County, near 41 degrees in Wilkes County and near 39 degrees in Watauga County.
The low temperature Sunday night will be around 35 degrees in Winston-Salem, around 36 degrees in Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro and around 34 degrees in Boone.
There is a 40% to 50% chance of rain in those areas.
