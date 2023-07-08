Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the top executive of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has been selected to serve as 2023-24 chairwoman of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Freischlag will begin her one-year term in November.

its membership includes all 157 U.S. medical schools accredited by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, as well as 13 accredited Canadian medical schools, 400 teaching hospitals and health systems, including Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, and more than 70 academic societies.

Freischlag is a past president of the American College of Surgeons.

She is a practicing vascular surgeon specializing in the treatment of thoracic outlet syndrome.