Friday accident kills teen on Reidsville Road
The N.C. Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old teenager died on Friday after a traffic accident in which his car collided with a tractor-trailer rig on Reidsville Road near the intersection with Old Belews Creek Road.

The name of the teenage boy who died in the wreck has not yet been released. The truck driver was not injured.

Trooper Dallas Southard said the teenager was driving a black Chevrolet east on Reidsville Road about 5:07 p.m. on Friday when his vehicle ran off the road on the right.

Southard said the teen overcorrected his vehicle in getting back onto the road, causing the Chevrolet to cross the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer rig heading west. Southard said the rig struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

The teenager was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died.

Traffic on Reidsville Road was blocked for about two hours, reports showed.

