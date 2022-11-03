Friends mourn a man known to many for orthodontic practice

For those of a certain age, if a child (or grandchild) went through one particular rite of teen passage — sitting for a school portrait with a gleaming mouthful of metal — then the name John Hanson likely means something.

Because odds are high that Dr. Hanson, the second name in the locally iconic Cermak and Hanson Orthodontics office, may have played a role in improving a youthful smile.

But that was just Hanson’s job, a way of earning a living but not living itself. That involved his family, friends and the many people who knew him outside the dental chair

“Just a great, great guy,” said Pat Pesavento, a longtime friend and fellow parishioner at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. “If he said he was going to do something, he did it. A solid straight shooting Midwestern guy.”

John Hanson, a husband, father, tinkerer and quiet contributor to his community died unexpectedly over the weekend while on vacation. He was 58.

Varied interests

Pesavento never imagined he’d be talking about his friend in the past tense — no one does.

But as the shock of the news started to give way to the unavoidable details involved with planning a funeral and saying goodbye, he and other friends weren’t short of words.

Hanson was born in Cleveland, Ohio, a true son of the Midwest enamored of the outdoors and football. He developed a lifelong passion for hiking, fishing, hunting and being in nature.

In high school, he was the captain of the football team, a fact that may or may not have contributed to his decision to enroll at the Ohio State University.

(If you’ve never been around a native of the Buckeye State, Ohio State football Saturdays — particularly in Columbus — are celebrated fervently.)

While at Ohio State, according to his obituary, Hanson met his future wife Michelle, with whom he’d raise a family of five here in Winston-Salem.

Hanson was also a tinkerer who enjoyed figuring out how things worked and how to build them. He earned a degree in engineering from Cleveland State and worked as an engineer for General Electric before making a hard turn toward orthodontics, the career in which locals would come to know him.

Those are just two-dimensional facts about a life well-lived. The between-the-lines context comes from those who came to know him in Winston-Salem.

A man most knew in a professional context also made sure he made time for others. He’d step in on short notice to help coach a practice or a game at St. Leo’s, Pesavento said.

And when the school hosted dances, Hanson would, on occasion, get busy with his tools to build elaborate props and backdrops for a different rite of teen passage.

“He just came up with ideas and themes that made those dances better, more fun, for all the kids,” Pesavento said. “I’m sure that took a lot of hours, a lot of his time.”

Willing to lend a hand

Other things, small things to Hanson in all likelihood, made a big impression on others.

For example, Pesavento noted how quickly Hanson would answer questions from concerned parents.

“Both my kids went to him for their teeth,” he said. “If something seemed off, if there was a question or whatever, he’d answer right away or have them come into the office. It didn't matter the time or what day it was, he’d do it no questions asked.”

Hanson is survived by his wife Michelle, three sons, two daughters, his brother Chip, in laws and an array of cousins, nieces and nephews.

“He was the nicest guy,” Pesavento said. “If you ever needed help, he was the first one to help.”

Visitation is scheduled Sunday at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Leo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Park Foundation.