Frigid temperatures will produce icy patches on Triad roads from light snowfall

WATCH NOW: Snow Begins To Fall In Downtown

Frigid temperatures will produce icy patches on Triad roads and highways as the sun melts the light snow that fell Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh warned that patches of snow cover and black ice will be possible through Saturday night in central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties.

"It is just bitterly cold," said Nick Petro, a warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service in Raleigh. "The sun will help melt the snow, but any water left on the roads will freeze. There will be black-ice concerns."

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County received 1 to 1½ inches of snow, said Chrissy Anderson, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. Greensboro and Guilford County received an average of nearly 2 inches of snow.

Saturday's forecast for Winston-Salem and Greensboro calls for a high temperature near freezing with wind chill values as low as 12 to 13 degrees. Winds speeds will reach 16 to 17 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 29 mph.

Isolated to scattered power outages may result, the weather service said.