Frigid temperatures will produce icy patches on Triad roads from light snowfall

Frigid temperatures will produce icy patches on Triad roads and highways as the sun melts the light snow that fell Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh warned that patches of snow cover and black ice will be possible through Saturday night in central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties.
"It is just bitterly cold," said Nick Petro, a warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service in Raleigh. "The sun will help melt the snow, but any water left on the roads will freeze. There will be black-ice concerns."
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County received 1 to 1½ inches of snow, said Chrissy Anderson, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. Greensboro and Guilford County received an average of nearly 2 inches of snow.
Saturday's forecast for Winston-Salem and Greensboro calls for a high temperature near freezing with wind chill values as low as 12 to 13 degrees. Winds speeds will reach 16 to 17 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 29 mph.
Isolated to scattered power outages may result, the weather service said.
As of noon Saturday, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,641 of its customers in North Carolina had lost power, according to the company's website.
Surry County had 605 outages, Guilford County had 29 outages, and Forsyth County had 21 outages, the company reported.
In a video on the City of Winston-Salem's Facebook page, Randy Britton, the city's senior community educator, said that city road crews have applied salt to the city streets.
City road crews would plow the roads with 2 inches of snow accumulation, the city said in a tweet.
"Plowing roads with less than 2 inches (of snow) damages pavement and manholes," the city said.
Saturday night's forecast for Winston-Salem and Greensboro calls for low temperatures around 16 degrees amid cloudy to mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 22 mph in Forsyth and Guilford counties.
"As we head into this evening, it will be bitter cold," Petro said.
The city warned drivers to exercise caution in another tweet Saturday.
"Be careful as you travel," the city said. "There are slick places."
A video within the tweet shows a vehicle that slid off the road at Clovelly Road and Robinhood Road. Two Winston-Salem police patrol cars responded to the scene.
