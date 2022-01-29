Frigid temperatures will produce icy patches on Triad roads from Saturday's light snowfall

Frigid temperatures will produce icy patches on Triad roads and highways as sun melts the light snow that fell Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh warned that patches of snow cover and black ice will be possible through Saturday night in central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties.

"It is just bitterly cold," said Nick Petro, a warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service in Raleigh. "The sun will help melt the snow, but any water left on the roads will freeze. There will be black ice concerns."

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County received 1 to 1 1/2 inches of snow, said Chrissy Anderson, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. Greensboro and Guilford County received an average of nearly 2 inches of snow.

In a video on the City of Winston-Salem's Facebook page, Randy Britton, the city's senior community educator, said city road crews have applied salt to the city streets.

City road crews would plow the roads with 2 inches of snow accumulation, the city said in a tweet.

