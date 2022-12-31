From a major plant fire to wrestling with money issues and job shortages, city and county officials had their hands full in 2022

Both Winston-Salem and Forsyth County started 2022 dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the problems it caused finding and retaining workers.

Along the way, the city had a fertilizer plant fire that resulted in a mile-wide evacuation zone and will no doubt go down as one of the significant milestones in city history.

At year’s end both local governments were passing economic development incentives that promised to boost local employment.

On Jan. 6, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved pay hikes, extra boosts for night workers and an increase in the county’s minimum wage, after County Manager Dudley Watts pointed to an overall job vacancy rate of 18% but much higher for some jobs: 26% for emergency medical technicians and 29% for jail officers.

Citing COVID-19 burnout, Watts said employees were examining “what they do, why they do it, how they do it and where they do it.”

Active employees were given a 5% increase, and pay grade ranges were advanced by 5%. Night workers got a $2 per hour bonus.

The problem only got worse during the year for the county jail. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told commissioners in late summer that the vacancy rate had gone north of 40%, and that other counties were putting in signing bonuses in a bid to hire and retain staff.

The county board passed $5,000 in bonuses for both new hires and current staff. The staff payments were to be split into two lump sums for this year and next year, while a sliding scale gave new hires a chance to earn their maximum bonuses over 18 months.

In a bid to find a more long-range solution to pay woes, the county embarked on a pay study to determine how to right-size the county’s pay ranges and grades.

In January 2022, the county raised its minimum wage from $9.86 to $10.87 per hour.

Over in Winston-Salem’s City Hall, officials were struggling just as much with vacancies and turnover brought on at least in part by the pandemic.

Faced with severe shortages in both public safety and equipment operator jobs, the city approved pay increases in January for some 50 positions across city government, and relaxed residency requirements for police officers and some other positions.

At the same time, the city stepped up its vaccination policies for employees, proving both higher incentives to get the jab and stronger penalties for unvaccinated employees who skipped their required weekly testing.

The shortage of equipment operators was such that the city had to comb across various departments to find enough workers to man snow-removal trucks during a storm.

The city raised pay for the critical positions by reclassifying the jobs at a higher grade.

A $500 incentive to get vaccinated was supplemented with an indefinite suspension for any unvaccinated employee missing six weekly tests.

When the city passed its budget for the 2022-23 budget in June, the city council raised the tax rate by almost 4%, at the same time granting a 14% pay increase to city police and fire officers with at least six years of experience.

The firefighters were included in the larger increase when they appeared at a meeting of the city council and said they should be getting the same increase as police.

Other city employees received an average pay increase of 3.9%.

Fire fallout

After months of investigation, authorities could not determine the cause of the fire that ripped through the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street on the night of Jan. 31.

But the effects were all around to see: A mile-wide evacuation zone that not only had citizens scrambling for shelter, but had the city scrambling later on to set up a reimbursement fund to help the people who were displaced.

From a $1 million fund, the city ended up paying about $240,000 to residents for lost wages, hotel stays and other expenses associated with evacuation.

Small businesses got help after the fire through Greater Winston-Salem Inc., which handled the distribution of funds through a grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.

Multiple lawsuits were filed naming Winston Weaver Co. as the defendant, alleging negligence by the company and damages resulting from evacuation costs and health effects from exposure to smoke.

One long-term effect of the fire was a change in zoning regulations that would prevent Winston Weaver from rebuilding on its former eight-acre site. The new rules require at least 25 acres for such a plant, and would require 400-foot setbacks from neighboring properties.

City officials were thankful no one died in the fire, although long-term health effects may be harder to gauge. Still, everyone breathed a sigh of relief when a group of brave firefighters who walked out to a railcar full of ammonium nitrate discovered that the stuff had not been damaged by the heat in a way that could have made an explosion likely.

Animal house

Dog and cat concerns shot to the top of public interest in the latter part of 2022 when the Forsyth Humane Society told county officials they needed $1.85 million to properly operate the county-owned animal shelter in 2023.

The group received around $600,000 in 2022, but Humane Society chief executive and president Mark Neff said his group had exhausted its reserves spending the extra money it took to provide the level of care needed.

The county offered the group an increase to almost $1.1 million, and the Humane Society dropped its request to $1.5 million after Humane Society donors stepped in to fill part of the gap. But that still left the two sides far apart, with a Dec. 31 deadline looming for agreement on a new contract.

The Humane Society argued that the increased funding was vital to keep the “save rate” high among animals that are brought to the shelter, but some Forsyth County commissioners expressed dismay at both the timing of the Society’s request and the amount of increase the group wanted.

In mid-December, Commissioner Richard Linville got fellow board members to agree to offer $1.2 million to the Humane Society for shelter operations, but at the same time it appeared that this number was as high as the board would go.

Commissioners agreed to pay the Humane Society $375,000 for a three-month extension on the group’s contract past Jan. 1, but it was unclear whether the Society would accept the county’s latest offer.

ARPA dollars rule

Both city and county governments in 2022 continued to spend money from a large pile of federal dollars that were made available to local governments across the country from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, as it was known.

The spending was passed by Congress to provide economic stimulus money to local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With close to $52 million available from ARPA, Winston-Salem found out early in 2022 that it could free up a lot of other money in the budget by using $31.3 million in ARPA money for police salaries alone.

To generate $30 million for affordable housing, the city used $20 million from the general fund freed up by the ARPA police spending, plus $10 million awarded the city for housing from the N.C. General Assembly.

The infusion of ARPA money also helped the city beef up the fairgrounds fund by $2.6 million, the downtown ballpark fund by $1.8 million, the occupancy tax fund by $500,000 and the city parking fund by $700,000.

As the year progressed, the city directly allocated ARPA funds for housing and for other purposes. To shore up funding for the second phase of the Cleveland Avenue Homes Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, the city approved $4.5 million from ARPA funds. Another $2.6 million was designated to five nonprofits for various housing proposals.

From $10.5 million in ARPA funds designated by the city for social and economic assistance, the city awarded $6.1 million to several groups, including $2.5 million to the Boston-Thurmond Community Network.

As the year drew to a close, various nonprofit groups were in line to share another $4.4 million from the $10.5 million ARPA fund for social and economic assistance. A project to close the digital divide got $2 million from city ARPA funds, and money committed from ARPA included premium pay for employees, community violence intervention, alternative police response, eviction diversion, Weaver fire assistance and others.

Forsyth County received 176 applications from local organizations and county departments in its first round of ARPA allocation, and designated $27 million in that first round between Feb. 17 and March 3.

The county distributed $22.2 million in that round to 29 different community groups. Some of the larger amounts included $2.5 million to Greater Winston-Salem Inc. for a workforce development hub, $1.5 million for Cure Violence, a program that trains citizens to defuse neighborhood tensions, $3.3 million to Imprints Cares for a ready-to-school program, $4.5 million to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and $2.2 million for an anti-gang effort in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s plan for the second round of ARPA spending involved spending $13 million on county-sponsored initiatives and $9.6 million of spending for community groups.

The county projects included $2.8 million for firefighting equipment, $3.7 million for Smart Start of Forsyth County, and some $3.1 million for improvements at the county’s Highland Avenue offices.

The funding plan for non-county groups included $2 million for Senior Services, $1.9 million for Horizons Residential Care Center, and $1 million for Trellis Supportive Care.

Rising costs . . .

Local governments were not immune to sticker shock in a year of inflation. In January, Winston-Salem officials discovered that the cost to the city of operating a recycling program through Waste Management would almost double, rising from $1.9 million to $3.7 million annually.

City officials decided they would not put in any special charges for recycling and would continue to offer the service free to residents. But at the same time, the city began making plans to do its own recycling collection in 2023.

In 2020, the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem won a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the renovation of the Cleveland Avenue Homes public housing complex, but in March the city found that inflation was eating a huge hole in the budget with no way to tell when inflation might ease.

Even when the grant was awarded, officials knew that they would have to come up with another $17 million in local funding over the life of the project. By March, that gap had grown to $46 million.

In April, the city committed $9 million to the project to keep the second phase of the work on track. As noted above, $4.5 million in ARPA funds were used, along with other funds including $3.4 million in economic development funds.

Inflationary woes on the project didn’t stop in April, though. It turned out in August that there was now a shortage of $1.4 million for the first phase of work, which had earlier not faced a shortage. The gap was adjusted down to $600,000, and the city agreed to allow HAWS to switch that amount of money from the second phase to the first phase, but not to increase the amount of city funding for the first two phases.

Despite the rising costs, city officials sounded an optimistic note on Dec. 6 when HAWS and the city held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Cleveland Avenue Homes transformation, which begins with the construction of 84 housing units offsite on the location of the former Brown Elementary School on 11th Street.

. . . and shortages

Sometimes, needed items could not be found at any cost during the past year.

That was the situation in which Forsyth County found itself in February, when county officials learned that their order for 17 Dodge Chargers and two Durangos for the sheriff’s office was abruptly canceled.

Chalk it up to one of those widespread supply-chain issues, officials said.

It turned out the county had a backup plan to buy Ford Police Interceptor SUVs, but even that meant experiencing possible delays in getting in the vehicles. Not to mention the problems that switching to a new make and model creates for mechanics who like the cost savings of interchangeable parts.

The county also adjusted by making it easier for the county manager to approve a purchase without the time-consuming procedure of bringing it to the board of commissioners for prior approval. Too many deals were being lost that way, officials said.

Winston-Salem officials said they had their own supply-chain hassles, but in the fall of 2022 discovered that price and product weren’t the only factors in play: When the city decided to buy 45 gas-powered police pursuit vehicles, a council minority unsuccessfully opposed the move on clean energy concerns.

The council majority figured the city better jump at any chance to buy the Interceptors in the face of shortages. But the city took the criticisms to heart as well, and agreed to buy some hybrid vehicles for the police department, as well as 28 gas-powered pickup trucks — half the planned number — for other departments while hybrid and electric options could be checked out.

New lines, new candidates

Winston-Salem adjusted ward lines in 2022 to take into account the population shifts recorded in the 2020 Census, following action by the county in 2021. The county also elected two new members to the seven-member board of commissioners, and picked a new chairman.

Faced with a mandate to keep the population nearly equal among eight city wards, the Winston-Salem City Council passed a plan that kept the wards basically the same and left council members in their existing wards. The city had to tinker with boundary lines, and since South Ward grew the fastest, it had to lose territory to Southeast Ward.

The change upset some city residents who said they wanted to remain in South Ward, but the math trumped sentiment and the lines remained as proposed.

Former Winston-Salem Council Member Dan Besse and Malishai Woodbury, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, won election to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners after besting incumbents in the May Democratic primary.

Besse ran against Ted Kaplan, the incumbent Democrat in the board’s single at-large seat, and won 61% of the vote in the primary.

Woodbury was among three challengers and two incumbents seeking the two Democratic nominations for District A in the May primary. Incumbent Tonya McDaniel placed first and Woodbury secured the second party slot by only 88 votes over incumbent Fleming El-Amin, who placed third.

In the fall, Besse defeated Republican Terri Mrazek for the at-large seat, and McDaniel and Woodbury defeated Republicans Michael Owens and Reginald Reid for the two District A searts.

Republican Commissioner Don Martin, running unopposed in the single District B seat up for election, was also returned to office.

Ordinarily, new members of the board of commissioners are sworn in on the first Monday in December, but an election protest filed by some Republican residents held up the taking of oaths until the protest could be resolved.

In the meantime, the board of commissioners on Dec. 5 selected Martin as the board’s new chairman, replacing longtime chairman Dave Plyler, who keeps his seat on the board. Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt was named vice chairwoman.

This and that

Forsyth County named the building that houses the new central library the Sylvia Y. Sprinkle-Hamlin Building in July to honor the woman who was director of the county library system from 2000 to 2019.

Winston-Salem approved new rules in February allowing the more widespread use of what are sometimes called “granny flats” — secondary housing on single-family lots, following extensive public discussion.

The city also approved new rules to make it easier for residents to keep chickens on their properties, but the five-chicken limit still excluded roosters.

Forsyth County abolished most dog and cat fees in March, scrapping a charge that many people didn’t bother to pay. Acting at the recommendation of the Animal Services Advisory Board, the county board kept a $100 dangerous dog fee, but got rid of the $5 fee for sterilized dogs and cats and $25 for the unsterilized.

The fee structure was meant to encourage sterilization, but officials said it had not accomplished the goal and was a burden to people strapped for cash.

Forsyth County passed a resolution of non-discrimination, diversity and inclusion during its May meeting, although the resolution did not name specific groups such as LGBTQ community that some backers wanted. Commissioners said they went with a more general resolution to get the widest backing, and the measure passed unanimously.

Winston-Salem, which had passed its own non-discrimination regulations last year, in 2022 set up the enforcement mechanisms to allow people to make and resolve complaints.

Winston-Salem cut the ribbon on its hydroponics greenhouse during October, although the city still did not have an operator designated to run a facility that the city has invested $2 million to build. Over the summer, the city turned down bids by two operators who had turned in proposals to operate the facility.

Early March saw the lifting of the COVID-19 mask mandate in Winston-Salem, about the same time as the expiration of mask mandates in schools. Increasing rates of pandemic infections in June had some officials recommending indoor masking, but Joines declined to reimpose masking. Forsyth County was not under any masking requirement during the year, having gone voluntary on masking in 2021.

Coming up dandelions

A vote by the city to spend $1 million to place a 40-foot-tall dandelion and other artistic installations at Salem Parkway was by no means the biggest city expense of the year, but sure struck a nerve among people who thought that was too much money for art.

The dandelion designed by Chad Cheek of Elephant in the Room was picked from among some 25 design teams from around the country to provide the art along sections of Salem Parkway, following the complete reconstruction of the highway formerly known as Business 40 that opened in 2020.

Called a “symbol of invasive hope,” some readers responded by pointing out that dandelions are an invasive weed. And that was among the nicer remarks.

Winston-Salem Council Member Kevin Mundy authored a column in defense of the dandelion, pointing out that the spending was part of a bond issue that included money for public art. Mundy said Parisians didn’t like the Eiffel Tower at first, either.

It was by no means the last example of public art built or planned for the City of Arts and Innovation.

At the corner of Fourth and Spruce streets, near the new Link Apartments 4th Street, a metal sculpture called “Resilience — Still I Rise” depicted beams, vines and leaves in metal. Grubb Properties, the developer of the apartments, with the city commissioned the art.

Then in late December, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership announced the installation of 16 wind sculptures designed and made by Lyman Whitaker, whose works are found in private and public collections around the world.

The metal sculptures are in constant movement with the breezes. The 16 sculptures stand for the 16 years that Wanda Merschel served on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Growth pains

In both the city and county, controversial rezoning decisions arose as developers moved forward with plans.

The county planning board rejected it and the Village of Tobaccoville opposed it, but a 5-2 vote on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in January approved a rezoning to clear the way for the construction of a Love’s truck stop near the Westinghouse Road exit on U.S. 52. Opponents saw the truck stop as a potential source of noise, crime and traffic, and advocates pointed to economic development they said the business would bring to the area.

In August, the county board approved a rezoning that will allow the construction of more than 500 single-family homes and townhomes on a 319-acre site on the Yadkin River near Tanglewood Park.

Opposition came from nearby residents who expressed worries about traffic, runoff and the impact to nearby Tanglewood Park.

The city saw controversy as the council approved rezoning for a subdivision that will be called Somerset Heights off Somerset Drive in southwestern Winston-Salem.

After many delays intended to give developers and neighbors to reach a compromise, the city council finally approved the 231-unit development by a unanimous vote in November. Although developers modified their plans, it was not enough for nearby residents who warned of dangerous traffic impacts to surrounding streets.

On the other side of Winston-Salem, residents who live near a site off Old Greensboro Road objected to city plans to spend $290,000 to help finance an affordable housing development, with Northeast Ward Council Member Barbara Burke opposing the effort on the neighbors’ behalf.

Burke said the city should spend the money on blighted housing rather than new housing. But the council approved the spending on a 5-3 vote, as the majority saw the project as providing more needed housing.

Not so happy

A plan to sell nine acres in the Happy Hill neighborhood for $1 to the Arts Based School ran off the rails in September when people in the historic Black neighborhood mobilized against what they feared would become the first step toward gentrifying their neighborhood.

The majority-white school had plans to build a second campus near the former Diggs School building and said it was planning to boost diversity among students and staff. The school had the backing of East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio, who nonetheless pushed for postponing action in the face of what she called “disinformation” from opponents.

After that, the Arts Based School withdrew its request for the land, and some in the neighborhood were saying the land should be donated for a community land trust to encourage affordable housing.

Park place

Forsyth County made moves in the fall toward the development of two new major parks in the northwestern and northeastern sections of the county.

The county approved a $6.7 million contract with Bar Construction Co. Inc. to build the first phase of a new park on more than 200 acres acquired by the county from Duke Energy along the shores of Belews Lake. The park, which is to be devoted to more passive types of recreation, will have picnicking, trails and a fishing dock.

Forsyth County also selected Shelco LLC for preconstruction and design services valued at $874,000, with potential for the company to go on and build the first $11.9 million phase of a park containing nearly 200 acres near Tobaccoville on what is called the Rolling Hills property.

The park will be designed for horse and other agricultural events, and will also be the site of a new headquarters for the Cooperative Extension Service in Forsyth County. The park will have an event center that was originally proposed — and opposed — for Tanglewood Park in 2021.

Jobs push

Forsyth County in 2022 approved major work at Smith Reynolds Airport designed to improve the city and county’s aviation profile, with the construction of two new corporate hangars and other projects at the airport.

With the announcement of Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad, spin-off industries will be looking for sites, officials said. A study of vacant land around the airport could yield possible sites for other aviation-related economic activities.

Both city and county officials called it a success in November when they passed economic development incentives that led to German motor maker Ziehl-Abegg’s decision to base its North American headquarters and production here.

The local governments granted more than $1 million in tax-based economic development incentives, and the state chipped in $400,000 from an economic development fund.

The company said it would bring 200 jobs over from Greensboro, add 300 new jobs and over a 10-year period could grow to a workforce of 800. The company also planned a $100-million investment in plant and equipment.

Local governments also helped Krispy Kreme in its decision to locate more production here. The company announced it would retain 37 existing jobs and add 180 new jobs at the plant on Ivy Avenue.

The city and county contributed some $260,000 in tax-based economic development incentives.

Another bright spot in job recruitment popped up in December when Nelipak Healthcare Packaging announced in would locate here and create 79 jobs with a $20 million investment in plant and machinery. The company is getting combined incentives of $500,000 from the city and county.