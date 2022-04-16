From charred ground, signs of rebirth and renewal following fire at Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The damage, if that’s the right word, isn’t hard to spot — even from the busy highway just a few dozen yards from the main entrance to an iconic state park.

Downed trees, many of them charred black, dot the park’s 3,700 acres all the way up to Big Pinnacle, a rocky knob rising 1,400 feet above the Yadkin Valley that the native Saura tribe called “Jomeokee” — the Pilot or Great Guide.

Several autumn’s worth of fallen leaves and dead branches that once choked the forest floor — natural fuel that burned nearly out of control last year — have been reduced to ashen mush.

Rocks of many shapes and sizes have been exposed; the faint smell of burned vegetation sneaks past even the most stubborn seasonal allergy.

Closer to the summit, off a parking lot visited each year by tens of thousands of hard-core hikers, climbers and daytrippers, evidence of the fire is even more pronounced as state workers have installed fencing to keep the curious on designated pathways.

And just in time for Easter, the season of rebirth, renewal and rejoicing, signs of life — chatty birds, just budding trees and the tiniest sprouts of new ground cover — have emerged.

Just as we knew it would.

Something good from something dumb

The scenes from the Grindstone Fire captured the imagination of the region for weeks.

And how could it not?

Pilot Mountain, a state park only since 1968, has been a source of awe, wonder and navigation for centuries.

Over 10 days from late November to early December, some 80 firefighters led by the N.C. Forest Service worked to contain a fire that would burn some 1,050 acres.

Unusually dry conditions — November 2021 was the third driest since 1895 with just .76 inches of rainfall — and a forest floor layered with dead vegetation left the park vulnerable.

The fire was reported near the Grindstone Trail on Nov. 27, a Saturday, and grew so large that it was plainly visible as far away as Interstate 77 in southern Virginia. Acrid smoke would fill the air in Forsyth County for days.

But it was images of the fire, photos and video, that captured our fascination with flame and stirred conflicting feelings of sadness and anger.

Hope because we know that fire is an integral part of natural regeneration. Sadness and anger set in once officials identified its cause — unregistered, still unidentified campers setting unauthorized fire in an area not designated for camping.

“I’ve seen the poplars and the redbuds are already coming back so we’ll see in the next few weeks how many of the trees were damaged,” said Jim Scott, a day hiker from Winston-Salem recently on a warm, clear day. “And (how many) might need to be removed and replaced by new growth.”

New growth — hope, in essence — was always going to come in the wake of a cleansing fire, no matter the cause.

Something good resulting from something careless seems a sentiment worth holding onto this time of year. Even dispassionate experts well-schooled in the cycles of life in old forests agree.

“Well, yeah,” said Jimmy Holt, a ranger with the N.C. Forest Service. “Other than the costs for fire suppression — $15 an acre for a prescribed burn vs. $400,000-$500,000 for fire suppression for a wildfire, a lot of the long term effects are beneficial.”

The Grindstone Fire burned low to the ground, Holt said, before explaining how it worked.

“Less than a foot high, 2 to 4 feet at most,” Holt said. “Fire eats through the feeder roots and kills some trees.”

Those in turn will fall, opening up the leaf canopy overhead and allowing sunlight to nurture emerging wild flowers, bushes and new seedling trees.

“Trees are a lot like people in that they have a life expectancy, too,” Holt said. “Light will make it to the ground. Endangered species may grow. Wildlife will like it.

“There will be more diversity of life in spots where the canopy will be more open.”

Allowing space for recovery

Still, to the only species able to articulate thoughts and feelings about the Grindstone Fire — us — actually seeing (and smelling, allergies and all) the flowering greenery once more is soothing.

Even if it was inevitable.

“I was here the first day the park re-opened,” Scott said. “Curiosity got the best of me.”

And what did he see on that chilly December day?

“About what you’re seeing now,” Scott said. “(Forest) charred in places and then you look a little ways over and see green vibrant pines and things growing.”

By the middle of last week, new plant life had progressed.

Wildflowers, ground cover and budding new leaves were farther along near the base of Pilot Mountain than the top, where the fire’s effects were more evident.

Large swaths of scorched earth, particularly around hiking trails where people tend to wander, have been cordoned off in recent weeks by temporary plastic fencing and more permanent looking wood-and-wire construction.

Repairs to manmade structures and installing fencing so far has totaled less than $7,000.

“Walking off-trail can damage delicate flora and fauna that are coming up after the fire,” wrote Katie Hall, a public information officer for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. “I suspect some of the fencing is for erosion control as well.

“Since recovery is so important following wildfire, reducing foot traffic from those areas is paramount this spring.”

In the meantime, the best advice for curious visitors is as simple as it is timeless: Leave nothing but footprints on marked trails.

“I’m going to try and get back up there and hike. I haven’t been since New Year’s,” Holt said. “I’d love to see how it looks.”

