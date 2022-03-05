From hog farms to fertilizer plant: Suits call Weaver facility 'public nuisance'

“The public nuisance claim offers unique advantages over many other types of claims in both the elements of proof and the relief the court has the authority to order,” Wilmoth said, adding that North Carolina courts have found that whatever tends to endanger life, generate disease or affect the health of the community is generally considered a public nuisance. “The advantage here is that showing a particular situation is a public nuisance can be proven without the need for extensive investigation into the defendant’s conduct.”

‘Pretty wide discretion’

Jonathan Cardi, a professor at Wake Forest University Law School, called public nuisance claims the “best approach” for success in legal action against Winston Weaver.

“It’s just a general question: Does the way you use your land do harm to the public?” he explained. “And so it gives judges pretty wide discretion to find that perhaps the racial impact, perhaps the environmental impact of the use of this land does harm to the public.”

Race and the notion of environmental justice already have been themes in reaction to the fire.