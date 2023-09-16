East Carolina has made the four-hour uphill drive to Boone for the first time since 1979 to face Appalachian State. In January 2017, the schools agreed to a four-game series. Saturday's matchup is the second of the four. The Mountaineers will travel to Greenville next season and in 2026.

Appalachian State leads the series 20-12, but 29 of those games occurred between 1932 and 1979. The Mountaineers won the first 10 games, and 17 of the first 20. After ECU beat AppState in Boone in 1979, the teams didn't meet again until 2009.

3:39 p.m. - ECU takes the opening kickoff and marches 75 yards for a score on Rahjai Harris' 6-yard run with 10:14 left in the first quarter.

3:44 p.m. - Well, that didn't take long. Nate Noel runs 68 yards for the game-tying score for AppState. It's his second longest run in his career. ECU 7, AppState 7,b9:39 left in the first quarter.

3:50 p.m. - AppState's Nick Ross intercepts an Alex Finn pass downfield, giving the Mountaineers possession at their own 39.

4 p.m. - AppState converts the interception into Michael Hughes' 36-yard field goal with 3:49 left in the first quarter. AppState 10, ECU 7.

4:08 p.n. - The first quarter ends with AppState holding a 10-7 lead over ECU. Nate Noel has run the ball five times for 86 yards and a touchdown. He gained 127 yards last week in the loss to North Carolina.

4:15 p.m. - A fourth-down Joey Aguilar pass was dropped, turning the ball over to ECU at its own 39. But the Pirates were cited for delay of game and false start and ultimately punted the ball away.

4:29 p.m. - Antoine Jackson jumps in front of Kaedin Robinson, intercepts Aguilar's third-down pass and jogs eight yards for an ECU touchdown with 9:25 left in the half. ECU 14, AppState 10.

4:45 p.m. - Alex Flinn drove ECU to the red zone, and Rahjai Harris finished the trip with a 4-yard scoring run with 2:14 left in the half. ECU 21, AppState 10.

4:52 p.m. - Kanye Roberts caps a 46-yard AppState drive with an 18-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left before halftime. The drive was aided by a face mask call on ECU after the kickoff return. The half ends with ECU leading AppState 21-16 after the 2-point conversion pass was intercepted in the end zone.

5:24 p.m. - AppState deferred its option to the second half and it paid off. Aguilar ended a 75-yard opening drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Robinson with 12:05 left in the third quarter. The Mountaineers missed another 2-point conversion try, leaving AppState with a 22-21 lead.

6 p.m. - ECU's defense produced another touchdown when Revel Shavon picked up a Roberts fumble and ran 57 yards for a touchdown with 10:03 left in the third quarter, raising the Pirates' lead to 28-22. But AppState retaliated on Aguilar's 35-yard scoring pass to Milan Tucker at 8:18. Coming down to last team with the ball wins.

6:04 p.m. - Another turnover, another touchdown, but this time it's AppState that benefits. Omari Philyaw intercepts an Alex Flinn pass, setting up Aguilar's 1-yard dash on third down. AppState 36, ECU 28 at the end of the third quarter.

6:28 p.m. - Aguilar throws his third touchdown pass of the day, a 6-yard play to David Larkins with 5:44 left, helping AppState raise its lead to 43-28. Meanwhile, a light rain has begun to fall at Kidd Brewer Stadium, sending many fans on both sides of the field scurrying for the concourse. Some of them may just keep going.

6:31 p.m. - The announced attendance of 40,168 ties a record for the biggest crowd to watch AppState at home. An equal number of fans turned out to watch the Mountaineers play North Carolina last season.

6:50 p.m. It's done. AppState 43, ECU 28.