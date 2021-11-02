Frost in the forecast: Temperatures drop into the 30s for the Triad this week

Low temperatures in Forsyth and Guilford counties will drop into the mid-30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning, which could produce widespread frost, forecasters say.
"We basically have a sizable cold-air mass coming in, which will bring cooler temperatures," said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
A weak cold front will push through North Carolina on Tuesday, Luchetti said.
Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday nights in the Triad will range in the upper 30s to low 40s, Luchetti said.
Temperatures Friday morning will be in the low- to mid-30s in Forsyth and Guilford counties, Luchetti said.
"That cooler air (will be) pouring in from the Midwest," Luchetti said.
Meanwhile, freezing temperatures will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in northwestern counties in North Carolina mountains, said Robert Stonefield, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
"It's November, and we get cold fronts moving through," Stonefield said. "That means cold nights and mild days."
A cold front was moving over the mountains in Northwest North Carolina on Tuesday and headed toward the Piedmont regions of North Carolina and Virginia, Stonefield said.
"It will be a little cooler air than normal, but it will not be earth-shattering," Stonefield said.
In the foothills and Piedmont region of western North Carolina, low temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday night and Saturday morning, the weather service said.
Those conditions could produce patchy frost, with areas of frost possible in and near colder locations along the Interstate 40 corridor, including Davie County.
Even colder temperatures are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning in these areas.
Frost may become widespread and many foothills, and Piedmont locations could experience freezing temperatures.
