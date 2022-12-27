Frozen pipes create leaks in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

The cold temperatures here in and the region have resulted in a record number of emergency calls since Dec. 23, officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said.

Courtney Driver, the director of Utilities, said customers should be patient if they have a problem because of the frequency of calls in recent days.

"We know how frustrating this cold stretch has been for some of our customers," Driver said, adding that work crews have been on call at all hours.

Driver said that field crews have experienced delays when equipment did not start because of the cold temperatures.

As well, workers responding to a break or leak have to wait for workers from other utility services to locate and mark their services before City-County Utilities can begin digging to repair water lines.

In addition to emergency repairs to broken water mains, some water meters that were frozen have burst upon thawing. All these issues require time to work through and skilled field workers to manage the service requests, Driver said.

Officials said anyone experiencing a water problem should turn off the main water supply shut-off valve to minimize flooding if a pipe breaks.

To contact Utilities about a water emergency or sewer backup, call City Link at 336-727-8000. Although City-County Utilities cannot help with plumbing repairs on private property, workers can shut off the water at the meter in case of an emergency.

Officials said preventative steps are best taken before cold weather hits, but simple home improvement measures could prevent problems and expensive repairs in the future.

Water heaters, pipes and faucets should be insulated, especially in unheated spaces, and people should disconnect and drain outdoor water hoses. In extreme cold, open cabinet doors for warmer air circulation and allow faucets to trickle slowly.