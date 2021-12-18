Fulton honored on retirement as Forsyth County chief financial officer

Paul Fulton, retiring as Forsyth County's chief financial officer after a career with the county that has spanned 47 years, received accolades on Thursday for keeping the county fiscally sound.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell made a special trip to the meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to present the Order of the Long Leaf Pine to Fulton.
Fulton's daughters Victoria Fulton and Holly Barrett were on hand to accept the award for their father, who took part in the meeting remotely. Fulton has had some health issues.
Commissioner Richard Linville talked Thursday about how he and Fulton, a native of Bennettsville, S.C., would sometimes talk about farming. Linville is a farmer himself and also picked up a Long Leaf Pine award for his more than 40 years of public service.
"Paul has been a dedicated keeper of the purse strings for Forsyth County," Linville said.
County officials said that under Fulton’s leadership, Forsyth County became the first county in North Carolina to receive a AAA credit rating from all three rating agencies in 1996. It has maintained that rating ever since.
The county's finance department has also been certified for excellence in financial reporting every year since 1984, officials said.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine has been awarded by North Carolina governors since 1963 to state residents for their achievements. Folwell told the county commissioners on Thursday that Fulton was "one of the most worthy recipients" of the award that he's seen.
Fulton said he liked getting the award. too.
"One of the things that I wanted forever and ever was the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, so this is certainly a very good personal accomplishment for me," he said. "I'm so proud to have been a county employee. I'm so gratified to have such a career."
Fulton received the Outstanding North Carolina County Finance Officer Award from the N.C. Association of County Commissioners in 1999, the Outstanding Member in Government Award from the N.C. Association of Certified Public Accountants in 2008 and the CFO of the Year from Triad Business Journal in 2010.
Fulton said the most challenging time as the chief of finance was during the 2008 economic crash. But there were many other years when times were good, he said. He said he is appreciative of the county commissioners and managers he has worked with over the years, as well as the people who have worked in his department.
"It is amazing the number of people you meet and the dedication you have and how much they care," Fulton said. "My wife Vera has been the backbone of my work."
Fulton is a South Carolina native who moved to Winston-Salem in 1961. He attended Elon College where he earned B.A. degrees in Accounting and Business Administration in 1971. He then worked as a controller for a small firm before joining Forsyth County in 1974 as an internal auditor.
He continued his education as he worked, graduating from UNC Chapel Hill School of Government County Administration Program in 1975. He received his M.B.A. with Concentration in Financial Management from UNC Greensboro in 1977.
Fulton became assistant finance director for Forsyth County in 1976 and became Chief Financial Officer in 1988. He has multiple professional certifications and has served in leadership positions in professional associations.
Fulton's last official day is Dec. 31.
