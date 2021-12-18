Fulton honored on retirement as Forsyth County chief financial officer

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine has been awarded by North Carolina governors since 1963 to state residents for their achievements. Folwell told the county commissioners on Thursday that Fulton was "one of the most worthy recipients" of the award that he's seen.

Fulton said he liked getting the award. too.

"One of the things that I wanted forever and ever was the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, so this is certainly a very good personal accomplishment for me," he said. "I'm so proud to have been a county employee. I'm so gratified to have such a career."

Fulton received the Outstanding North Carolina County Finance Officer Award from the N.C. Association of County Commissioners in 1999, the Outstanding Member in Government Award from the N.C. Association of Certified Public Accountants in 2008 and the CFO of the Year from Triad Business Journal in 2010.

Fulton said the most challenging time as the chief of finance was during the 2008 economic crash. But there were many other years when times were good, he said. He said he is appreciative of the county commissioners and managers he has worked with over the years, as well as the people who have worked in his department.