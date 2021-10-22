Fundraising event Saturday will raise money to buy pet oxygen masks for local fire departments

Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina and the Smokin’ Harley-Davidson dealership in Winston-Salem will hold a fundraising event Saturday to raise money to buy pet oxygen masks for every fire truck in the city and Forsyth County.
The event, which is called “Hawgs for Paws,” will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the dealership at 3441 Myer Lee Drive, according to a news release.
The event’s fundraising goal is nearly $13,000, said Jennifer Tierney, a founding member and an advisory board member of FurEver of North Carolina.
The money is needed to buy 215 sets of pet oxygen masks, Tierney said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets to the event, Tierney said. Organizers will encourage attendees to donate money to buy the masks, and vendors at the event will pay a fee to help raise money as well, she said.
Sponsors will be stationed at their booths during the event, Tierney said. Organizers will conduct a raffle, and there will be an auction.
Tierney pointed to a recent house fire in which Winston-Salem firefighters rescued two dogs and a cat from a burning house, but one of the dogs died afterward.
“Pets run and hide when there is a house fire while the residents are running to get outside,” Tierney said.
The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. last Saturday at the 500 block of Beth Avenue in the city's southern section, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.
It took 33 firefighters about 23 minutes to put out the fire, Ramsey said. As they battled the fire, firefighters removed two dogs and a cat from the home.
One of the dogs died from its injuries, but other dog and the cat survived, the fire department said.
The fire caused about $12,000 in damage to the house. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.
The fire was caused by a shortage in an electrical outlet in the kitchen, Ramsey said.
Representatives of the Winston-Salem Fire Department will attend Saturday’s event, said Theresa Knops, the agency’s senior community educator.
"We are grateful for their initiative to join us in our efforts to save the lives of companion animals involved in fires," Knops said.
In 2008, pet oxygen masks were provided by Fur-Ever Friends to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Knops said.
"However, most of the masks provided at that time have deteriorated, and new ones are needed to continue to render first aid by pet oxygen mask to companion animals," Knops said.
Gary Styers, the Forsyth County Fire Marshal, said that some fire trucks stationed at Forsyth’s fire department are equipped with pet oxygen masks, but other fire trucks don’t carry any pet oxygen masks.
"We are very thankful to receive equipment like this to use in helping pets recover from a fire," Styers said.
"Too often, pets are victims of a house fire as well as their humans, so with the donated equipment we would have a specialized mask to assist us in our pet-saving efforts," Styers said.
336-727-7299