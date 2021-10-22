Fundraising event Saturday will raise money to buy pet oxygen masks for local fire departments

The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. last Saturday at the 500 block of Beth Avenue in the city's southern section, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.

It took 33 firefighters about 23 minutes to put out the fire, Ramsey said. As they battled the fire, firefighters removed two dogs and a cat from the home.

One of the dogs died from its injuries, but other dog and the cat survived, the fire department said.

The fire caused about $12,000 in damage to the house. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The fire was caused by a shortage in an electrical outlet in the kitchen, Ramsey said.

Representatives of the Winston-Salem Fire Department will attend Saturday’s event, said Theresa Knops, the agency’s senior community educator.

"We are grateful for their initiative to join us in our efforts to save the lives of companion animals involved in fires," Knops said.

In 2008, pet oxygen masks were provided by Fur-Ever Friends to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Knops said.