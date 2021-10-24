 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furnace malfunction leads to fire scare at church on Transou Road
0 Comments

Furnace malfunction leads to fire scare at church on Transou Road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire at Forsyth County church

Pastor Eric Ayers of Pfafftown Baptist Church said it's believed excess oil built up in the furnace and caused the smoke, creating a fire scare Sunday evening.

 Wesley Young, Journal

A furnace malfunction caused a fire scare Sunday night at Pfafftown Baptist Church on Transou Road, leading to an evacuation of the church before a revival service was to commence.

Most church members were in a nearby fellowship hall finishing dinner when someone noticed black smoke coming from the church chimney around 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Eric Ayers said it is believes excess oil built up in the furnace and caused the smoke when the furnace turned on to begin heating water, but members were quick to turn off the circuit breakers and stop the furnace from operating before any damage occurred.

Firefighters from the Old Richmond, Vienna, East Bend, Rural Hall and Forsyth County departments converged on the church in response to thecall. Firefighters evacuated a small amount of smoke from the basement.

There were some members already in the church building when the problem occurred and they got out safely. Ayers said plans were to go forward with the revival service that had been scheduled.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News