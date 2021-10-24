Furnace malfunction leads to fire scare at church on Transou Road

A furnace malfunction caused a fire scare Sunday night at Pfafftown Baptist Church on Transou Road, leading to an evacuation of the church before a revival service was to commence.

Most church members were in a nearby fellowship hall finishing dinner when someone noticed black smoke coming from the church chimney around 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Eric Ayers said it is believes excess oil built up in the furnace and caused the smoke when the furnace turned on to begin heating water, but members were quick to turn off the circuit breakers and stop the furnace from operating before any damage occurred.

Firefighters from the Old Richmond, Vienna, East Bend, Rural Hall and Forsyth County departments converged on the church in response to thecall. Firefighters evacuated a small amount of smoke from the basement.

There were some members already in the church building when the problem occurred and they got out safely. Ayers said plans were to go forward with the revival service that had been scheduled.

